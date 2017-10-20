Bamenda : explosion d’une bombe devant une école

Ce vendredi 20 octobre, la police a découvert un engin explosif devant un établissement scolaire de la ville. L’incident n’a pas fait de victimes.
D’après une source locale, une nouvelle explosion a retenti ce vendredi matin à Bamenda (capitale de la région du Nord-ouest).
L’explosion aurait eu lieu à proximité d’une école. Selon les informations publiées par la radio BBC, « la police a découvert une bombe artisanale devant une école à Bamenda et l’a fait exploser pour éviter qu’elle ne fasse des victimes». Le média britannique indique également que « la panique s’est installée dans la ville après la découverte de l’engin explosif».
Ce nouvel incident intervient au lendemain de l’interdiction de la marche annoncée par le SDF pour le samedi 21 octobre 2017, dans les artères de la ville de Douala. Selon Jean-Michel Nintcheu, le président régional du SDF pour le Littoral et initiateur de cette marche, la manifestation avait pour objectif d’exprimer la solidarité des militants du SDF aux populations des régions anglophones, suite à la recrudescence des revendications et après les violences qui y ont été enregistrées.
L’explosion de ce vendredi matin est la troisième attaque à la bombe dans la ville de Bamenda, fief de la contestation anglophone. En septembre dernier, une bombe artisanale a explosé dans la ville et blessé trois policiers.
Sabotage
Really? When you amputated the arms of those little children, was that sabotage? When your rasclaaat self-imposed vandal Sesekoko threatened to eliminate a woman and her children, was that sabotage? When Ayaba Cho, Nso Fonsah and some other Ambazombi termites declare to have stationed troops that are operating in ‘SOUTHERN CAMEROONS’, was that sabotage? When the mayor of Buea’s property was vandalized, was that sabotage? Be bold and own your actions, as you wait for reprisals!
Nso Foncha
These francophone journalist are only quick to report about a bomb explosion. Why did they not report very quick about the massacre of October 1st? or September 22nd?
Please stop talking francophone vs. anglophone. It won’t help anyone.
Martial law has be imposed for a time period in the NW.
oh sure your mom impose the martial law. sleaze ball.
Hahahaha, Cavani! That’s why you are a better player than Mbappe! This cacophonous bastard called Mbappe Michael Nji does not yet know who we are.
Why was such bombs not seen on the 22nd of septemberor 1st of october when LRC military was masacring SCnians? why is the bomb coming only during moments when there is no tension? LRC can play all the game the want in order to justify the killings,but we are waiting for them at the hague.
The most appropriate question to raise at this particular trying moment. Thank you! Backed with 24 US Congressmen signatures, Ambassador Nikki Haley is ready to champion the Southern Cameroon question to the UN Security council and let’s see how long they can continue to twist and turn. Thanks to Foley Hoag and the SCACUF diplomatic offensive, AyukTabe is proving to be the real man and a boil on the rear of the Biya administration.
he most appropriate question to raise at this particular trying moment. Thank you! Backed with 24 US Congressmen signatures, Ambassador Nikki Haley is ready to champion the Southern Cameroon question to the UN Security council and let’s see how long they can continue to twist and turn.
where is the lazy seminarian? Biya? the mademoiselle…hope he is dead! He is a mentaly enslaved human!
you little rat calling yourself lion be careful.you are not sure to reach the age of mister BIya.so you should give him the respect he deserves.because french people poised your mind you guys stand against your fellows.shame on you.you’ve said you are tired to be colonised by France but you do not know that the current crisis is piloted by France.now you open your mouth to spray hatred everywhere ,insulting your fellow brothers.one thing you have to know is that the mouth you laugh with,the mouth you will cry with.
Fake news. The juncta planning and fabricating all evil things to use against the people so as to justify their military presence, Crude policies and deceive the world. No Empire reigns for ever. The polity, Cameroon is not moving, thus the need for different structures to spur development. All Cameroonians need change.
Our tactics are not what these idiots are trying to portray. They can plant their bombs and detonate them all they want but we know the UN will not buy that. Looking for reasons to call us terrorists in front of the world? Try something better bro because your styles are failing you.
PAUL biya hasn’t seen anything. “The chickens are coming home to roost “
Yea, the chickens are rushing home to roost in Bamenda where Paul Biya launched his CPDM party!
Hmm This does not make sense. A people that is being brutalized, maimed and killed in untold numbers planting bombs in front of their schools? This story is really very fishy. An investigation should be launched immediately. I do not see why Bamenda people should be planting bombs to kill their own children. This is surrealism. Lets get to the bottom of this insanity. Cameroon is walking on its head.
Our dear country is down the path of senile deprivation and murderous imbecility. The way things are going: the sheer disrespect for human life, people’s humanity, the total obliviousness of our common immortality by those perpetrating this acts of violence is a dangerous turn in our country’s history. Cry My Beloved Country.
Things will never be the same again…
Welcome to Boko Haram city.Are we there or we are still to get there.
CRIMINAL LA REPUBLIQUE MILITARY IS BOMBING ALL OVER TO JUSTIFY THEIR PRESENCE AND ATROCITIES. THE CRIMINAL CAN NEVER BE THE VICTIM.