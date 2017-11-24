Bamenda: Heavy jail terms looms over man for raping student

Journal du Cameroun | An uncertain fate awaits Ndifon Tih Asang at the Bamenda Central Prison after he was whisked-off into detention for allegedly raping a student in Kedjom Keku, in the North West Region of Cameroon.

Tih Asang will be appearing in Court on Monday, November 27, 2017, to answer for the allegations leveled against him. Heavy jail terms await him if found guilty by the law court.

According to information gnarled, Tih Asang had tricked the young girl into following him in a nearby bush under the pretext of giving her a concoction to go and remove a certain charm, which the accused said, had been planted in the studentâ€™s compound to harm both the girl and her parents.

When they got to the bush, Tih Asang reportedly harvested some leaves and mixed them with other concoction and gave the student to eat. After eating the concoction, the student reportedly fell asleep and Tih Asang had canal knowledge of the student and then abandoned her in the bush.

When the students, finally woke from her slumber, she called the mother and told her what had happened. The mother solicited the help of some youths in the village who started searching for the student and later discovered her in the bush bleeding.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where the doctor who attended to her confirmed that she had been raped.

The girl then recounted her ordeal in the hands of her â€˜rapistâ€™ to her parents who later called in elements of the forces of law and order.

With the help of the anti-gang, Tih Asang was arrested and handed over to the Tubah Gendarmerie officers, who later transferred him to the Bamenda Central Prison pending his trial on November 27.

According to other information gleaned, Tih Asang is a father of two and his wife is presently pregnant with his third child.