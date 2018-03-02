Bamenda: John Fru Ndi’s residence survives arson attacks

Journal du Cameroun | The residence of the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front survived an arson attack on Wednesday night in Bamenda, residents say.

According to local reports, the fire started at about 9pm in the kitchen of the Chairman’s residence but was hurriedly put off by neighbours who rushed on to the scene before the army rescue unit arrived to scene the residence.

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front confirmed the fire was as a result of an arson attacks by suspected secessionists.

The fire incident comes just a week after the Chairman defied secessionist threats to organise the convention of the Social Democratic Front in Bamenda.

Separatists had sent warning signals vowing to disrupt the convention if it went on as planned but the Chairman vowed in an interview that he is a “fighter” and will resist any threats from secessionists.