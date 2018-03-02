Bamenda: John Fru Ndi’s residence survives arson attacks

Journal du Cameroun | The residence of the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front survived an arson attack on Wednesday night in Bamenda, residents say.
According to local reports, the fire started at about 9pm in the kitchen of the Chairman’s residence but was hurriedly put off by neighbours who rushed on to the scene before the army rescue unit arrived to scene the residence.
The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front confirmed the fire was as a result of an arson attacks by suspected secessionists.
The fire incident comes just a week after the Chairman defied secessionist threats to organise the convention of the Social Democratic Front in Bamenda.
Separatists had sent warning signals vowing to disrupt the convention if it went on as planned but the Chairman vowed in an interview that he is a “fighter” and will resist any threats from secessionists.
Mr. Ndi, had told every cameroonian, that in case the government of cameroon gives us
money, we should take because it is our money. He set a presidence here by receiving
money from Mr. Biya. That kitchen, is part of our money and so he has no cause to accuse
anyone. All he can do now, is look for new money and build a new and better one. No regrets.
You can’t bite the finger that feeds you, Mr. Fur Ndi this is just the beginning of Karma coming your way.
Ni John Fru Ndi should move to the Nursing Home in Switzerland where paul Biya lives! They Both belong together!
Anything that stands on our way to Buea shall be crushed. Fru Ndi you shall be tamed this time. Ambaland by hook or by crook.
AmbaBlood
What are the results of the Flag you guys hoisted? I thought you already have a state. Ambazonia is made up of two sets of People.
Set 1:
The minority of the minority with ambitions of high Offices and some using the movement to make Money
Set 2:
The majority of the minority is made up of frustrated guys who have neither prospects in the Diaspora nor in Cameroon. They are lazy, stupid and easily being manipulated and will still have no place in the dream State.
Cameroon remains one. I know you belong to set 2.
Why attack Ni? The next plan would surely be to eliminate him, he’s an obstacle on the path of those who think they can hide in the West and all of a sudden pop up in CMR, and lead the masses to Buea. Too simplistic a strategy. Were it that simple Fru Ndi himself would not have wasted his life challenging his opponents in the ballot box.
We’ll soon be hearing that it is was done by LRC. What a blunder! Should anything happen to Ni, natural or man-made, it will now all go on the bill of extremists.
It’s easy to control pple remotely while hiding in the West, but that same West is found on this earth—you remember Felix Mumié or Guerandi?
I hope extremists leaders at least know some history and they’re taking the necessary precaution not to taste what they’re inflicting on others…
ANOTHER DIRTY TRICK OF LRC
1. Bamenda is under a state of emergency
2. Only terrorists soldiers from LRC are allowed to move in between 8pm and 6am
3. This arson attack can only be the handiwork of Agents Provocateurs of LRC
4. The reason is simple: DIVIDE THE UNITED FRONT
5. 99% of all the arsons in SC are masterminded, aided and abetted by LRC
6. LRC started the arson spree by torching the car of Dr. Fontem. They continued by burning down schools, markets, entire villages.
In sum, the burning down of the kitchen of Ndi Fru is the handiwork of Agents Provocateurs of LRC since Bamenda is under a state of emergency.
Confirm
“We’ll soon be hearing that it is was done by LRC. ” (ZZ: at 08:09, 2018)
Believe me or not, this is an organised fire by LRC. Mr Fru Ndi has spent quite a good part of his life fighting this regime from a different angle to better conditions of our people. It is true today that the fight is from a different angle even if it is opposing his direction, i do not see any reason why he should be attacked by our boys. Therefore i strongly believe that this act is done by LRC scouts as they also did on Sacret Heart College and other places .
The person attacked is saying it is the handiwork of secessionists, all caught on cam.
How come you know more about that fire than the victim?…
@Junior B
Who should believe in carbage? So ignorant
Everyone knows that the colonial soldiers from lrc are responsible for arson attacks. The chairman is naive to have called the very colonial agents to come put out the fire. called even his arch enemy colonial governor. He can not invit these people to his house.
They will spy on him more. he should ask the governor curfew is on and only his soldiers are said to be all over. hur come there is arson? I have the opinion that Fru ni is not learning any lesson at his age now. Only the people can protect him not the Beti Militia from LRC
Voilà! Apres quand on les traitera de terrorists, ils se plaindront! Pourquoi attacquer la résidense de Fru Ndi? C’est quoi le projet?
Des gens qui n’acceptent ni ne respectent la différence des opinions. Avoir une opinion contraire à la leur, vous met imédiatement sous leur radards. Ils vandalisent, intimident, brulent des propriétés et tuent.
Tres bêtes et barbares ces soit disant ” Ambazoniens “.
Fru Ndi is a good friend of Biya, every clever person can see this. But that does not mean you have to attack his place. By the way that new presidential candidate of the SDF is not different from Fru Ndi.