Bamenda: Nkah-Njenquine Landslide kills two

Two person have died from a landslide which occurred at the Nkah-Njenquinie quarters of Lebang in Fontem subdivision, North West region of Cameroon.

According to His Royal Highness Fontem Njifua, the Fon of Fontem, the landslide is as a result of persistent heavy rainfall in the Fondom for several days now.

Going by the Fon, the landslide caused extensive damage to property, while several others obtained injuries.

The Fon however stated that the village relief committee is working hard towards retrieving the bodies and offering necessary assistance to survivors.

Journal du Cameroun