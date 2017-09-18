Bamenda: Nkah-Njenquine Landslide kills two

Two person have died from a landslide which occurred at the Nkah-Njenquinie quarters of Lebang in Fontem subdivision, North West region of Cameroon.
According to His Royal Highness Fontem Njifua, the Fon of Fontem, the landslide is as a result of persistent heavy rainfall in the Fondom for several days now.
Going by the Fon, the landslide caused extensive damage to property, while several others obtained injuries.
The Fon however stated that the village relief committee is working hard towards retrieving the bodies and offering necessary assistance to survivors.
Some in other forums claimed that it was the road between babajou and bamenda.If we must fight an honest fight,lies shouldn’t be included
Reporters need a degree of professional training to stay credible and keep their businesses on the market. To do this, every paragraph must EARN its sentence just like each sentence needs to EARN the words used. The consumer market demands this basic minimum.
From past experience, it is quite clear that a serious government invests in its DPW (Department of Public Works) or PWD rather than take a large sum of money and divide into smithereens and hand over to parliamentarians or senators to do the jobs in their different constituencies. First of all, these so-called “peoples’ elected representatives” do not often owe any allegiance to the people because the kowtow to the decrees that made it possible.