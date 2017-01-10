The Bamenda Protest : Detainees released

Persons arrested in Bamenda during the protests have been released.

They were released in the early hours of Tuesday 10th January 2017 from the Yaounde central prison in kondengui

They were transported to Bamenda by a special bus. Upon arrival, the former detainees were received by the Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele L’afrique in the presence of parents and family members.

Their release was one of the two main conditions presented by the disgruntled teachers at the end of the first session of the adhoc committee meeting chaired by Professor Ghogomu Paul Mingo.

Their representative, speaking to the media was very precise; meaningful dialogue can only possible if two conditions are met.

A) All detainees arrested during the protest in Bamenda are released unconditionally

B)The SW Region fully represented in the Adhoc committee put in place to find solutions to the concerns raised by teachers .

-Just last week, eight new members from the South West Region were admitted within the committee.

-This Tuesday 10th January 2017, the protesters have been released.

Pundits have lauded government’s show of good faith and hope meaningful dialogue will now begin and lasting solutions found to the concerns of Teachers of the English sub-system of education.

CRTV