The Bamenda Protest: NW elites take stance in favour of students

Elites of the North West region accompanied by Senators and Members of Parliament have signed a communiqué calling for an effective back to school on Monday 9th January 2017.

In the communique published this 4th January 2017, the elites argued that an unending protest shall compromise the future of children in the English-speaking part of the country.

The communique further noted that President Paul Biya’s request for an honest dialogue between the protesting groups and the government is an indication that he is seeking a lasting solution to the problems raised.

The document further outlines measures currently taken by the government to address the worries of the protesting teachers and lawyers of the common law background.

CRTV