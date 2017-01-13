Bamenda Regains Normalcy

The population is going about its usual activities unperturbed.

Activities are gradually getting to customary in the North West Regional Capital Bamenda after the Monday January 9 ghost town. On Wednesday morning, people could be seen going about their normal activities.

All markets were open with people busy buying and selling. It is on record that some of the families whose children were release on Tuesday are jubilation while those who did not see their children are still lamenting. Most government offices that could not open their doors are now open. Workers who could not trek up station on Monday due the absence of taxis finally made it to work this Wednesday as Commercial motor- bikes as well as taxis are very much present transporting people. But then school gates still remain closed as.

With the announcement of the meeting of the Committee to look in to the problems of Anglophone teachers headed by Prof Paul Ghogomo to take place on today, January 12 at the Governor’s Office esplanade in Bamenda, hopes are high as most people pray that things should get back to normal. The wish of most people here is that the committee should meet and look for lasting solutions so that schools can reopen. Eight-year-old Zoe Mbolle told CT that she wants to go to school because she has been at home for too long.

She is aware that teachers are on strike and told CT that she prays everyday that teachers should start teaching again as she is anxious to go back to school. When told about the meeting on Thursday, which is hoped to bring lasting solutions to the problem. She jump for joy and went on her knees saying “God touch the hearts of those that will be in the meeting so that solutions will be sort for me and my sister Kodee to go back to school”

Cameroon Tribune