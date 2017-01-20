Bamenda: A secessionist ring leader under custody

One the of prominent figures of the secessionist movement in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon, Mancho Bibixy has been arrested in Bamenda.
His arrest sparked a wave of protest in the Azire neighbourhood where he lives. Forces of law and order contained the manifestations.
The Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary indicated that people arrested in connection to the violence in the North West and South West regions will be given the right to fair trial.
Prior to the arrest, Mancho Bibixy had been active in the ongoing crisis in the English speaking regions in the country.
He led a protest carrying a white coffin on the street of Bamenda and mobilised youths at the City Chemist roundabout to match criticising the Bamenda city council and demanding better living conditions.
The latest arrest comes after the government outlawed the Southern Cameroon’s National Council – SCNC and the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium, CACSC on the grounds that their purpose and activities are contrary to the constitution and susceptible to jeopardise the security of the state, territorial integrity, national unity and
integration.
In a Ministerial order signed by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, Rene Emmanuel Sadi on Tuesday,17th January 2017 the two groups were declared illegal .
Regional Governors, Senior Divisional Officers and Divisions were instructed to strictly apply the order and bring defaulters to face the law courts in accordance with the laws and regulations in force.
The prohibition order banned all activities, meetings and demonstrations initiated and promoted by the Southern Cameroon’s National Council – SCNC and the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium, CACSC and any other group with similar objectives or by anyone partisan to these groups
CRTV
nothing will happen to them, you will free them the same way you arrested them, if not you will have to arrest all western cameroonians right to the diaspora. shame to the yaounde junta and its collaborators
When your back has been pushed to the wall, nothing scares you anymore. when you live in the shadow as a second class citizen at some point all bets are off the table except what you want. And what we want is separation from a country that we were never a part of in the first place. Courage to all those in the fight we can not give up now. They can not do anything to Mancho because there is an eagle eye on this particular arrest.
U whoever post this article should be very very STUPID, U AND YOUR COLONIAL GOVERNMENT must go back to school and learn to accept the fact that SOUTHERN CAMEROON DO exist and will forever exist, theres certainly nothing anybody can do to stop us from our rights, ENOUGH of your marginalisation,
FREE NKONGHO
FREE NEBA
FREE MANCHO BIBIXY
FREE ALLTHE UNLAWFULL ARREST’S U;VE MADE ON US
FREE SOUTHERN cAMEROON
EVIL REGIME OF TYRANIC PAUL BIYA
Words lose their meaning when CRTV reports news.How does critising the city council and demanding better living conditions makes one a secessionist?