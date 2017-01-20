Bamenda: A secessionist ring leader under custody

One the of prominent figures of the secessionist movement in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon, Mancho Bibixy has been arrested in Bamenda.

His arrest sparked a wave of protest in the Azire neighbourhood where he lives. Forces of law and order contained the manifestations.

The Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary indicated that people arrested in connection to the violence in the North West and South West regions will be given the right to fair trial.

Prior to the arrest, Mancho Bibixy had been active in the ongoing crisis in the English speaking regions in the country.

He led a protest carrying a white coffin on the street of Bamenda and mobilised youths at the City Chemist roundabout to match criticising the Bamenda city council and demanding better living conditions.

The latest arrest comes after the government outlawed the Southern Cameroon’s National Council – SCNC and the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium, CACSC on the grounds that their purpose and activities are contrary to the constitution and susceptible to jeopardise the security of the state, territorial integrity, national unity and

integration.

In a Ministerial order signed by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, Rene Emmanuel Sadi on Tuesday,17th January 2017 the two groups were declared illegal .

Regional Governors, Senior Divisional Officers and Divisions were instructed to strictly apply the order and bring defaulters to face the law courts in accordance with the laws and regulations in force.

The prohibition order banned all activities, meetings and demonstrations initiated and promoted by the Southern Cameroon’s National Council – SCNC and the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium, CACSC and any other group with similar objectives or by anyone partisan to these groups

