Bamenda: Soldiers shoot medical doctor in Nkwen

Journal du Cameroun | A medical doctor is currently battling between life and death after allegedly being shot on the back by security forces on Tuesday morning in Bamenda.

According to local reports, Dr. Veh Dingha-Nyoh of PMI in Bamenda was « accidentally » shot in a taxi around Mile 2 in Nkwen after the taxi driver reportedly drove past against instructions of the forces of law and order.

She was immdediately rushed to the Bamenda Regional hospital where she was put under a stable condition.

She is set to undergo an operation to extract the bullet from her body.

This morning’s shooting was followed by reports of fierce shootings in Ekok along the Cameroon-Nigeria border between Cameroonian security forces and separatists fighters. However, it is not clear if there are any casualties for the moment.