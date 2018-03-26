Barrister Akere Muna in Berlin talks about the necessity of an anglophone presidential candidate

Barrister Akere Muna talks about the necessity of an anglophone presidential candidate in Cameroon (Berlin, Germany)
Akere!
Queue behind Osih, only so can the road to making Buea the federal capital of SW/parts of Litoral state, and Bamenda that of NW/parts of Western state, be faster…
Barrister Akere Muna and whole Family are a Joke. Folks like him are the reason behind the anglophone problem! Please Akere Muna get behind Osih Joshua or go home!
See “mumu.”
With all due respect, Cameroonians has been careful for a very long time, I did not hear any vision for the country moving forward. This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off nor to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism. There will be no peace nor tranquility in Cameroon until there is a change of power regardless of what means, The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until these slow thinking statesmen give way to the bright day of new reasoning. Those who hope that the anglophones just need to blow off steam and will soon be content, will have a rude awakening if the nation returns to business as usual. Titles no longer has priority in this age of the power of information. I wont endorse this statesman for president. He seems slow in
@Benji i think you know how many have died,refugees and even the vanished before spreading idiocies here cause you were amongst the lucky ones in your village to own a computer.
A VOTE FOR THE OPPORTUNIST AND SELF-SEEKER, AKERE, IS A VOTE FOR FRANCAFRIQUE AND FRANCE
Why germany instead of france, Akere? See how you the Munas, continue to do the
wrong thing. The very fact of being pa muna`s son – pm, is no guaranty, that you
have the free will to sabotage the aspirations of your anglophone siblings. That merits
you a big price.
Two issues are involved here – playing by the rules versus entitlement. Playing by the rules involves lining up like every other citizen. Entitlement involves being given as of right or connection that does not require personal merit.
President Biya’s children sailed smoothly into ENAM with no one raising objections about entitlement or parental connection. Before them, Aminatu Ahidjo was ensconced at a CEO position with no questions asked.
Now comes Akere Muna, asking to join the race to Unity Palace, and eyebrows are being raised. The race to the Unity Palace involves a competition which calls for merit, talent, assessment by the electorate. Other than sharing his late father’s name, why should the young man be held back from his ambition?
Demain LA même bouche qui commente ceci va changer de langage et c’est cela le pb avec vous cher Monsieur!