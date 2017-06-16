Barrister Bobga Harmony speaks out about meeting with Baba Dan Pullo [+video]

Barrister Bobga Harmony, President of the North West Lawyers Association, NOWELA has spoken out about his meeting with Cameroon’s richest man, Alhadji Dan Pullo.

In this interview, he explains President Biya requested Dan Pullo to meet with the leaders of striking Common Law lawyers and teachers of the Anglo-saxon subsystem of education; find out what their demands were so that they could be granted.

He refutes allegations that he stroke a deal with the business tycoon and explains why Barrister Felix Agbor ‘Balla’ Kongho, Tassang Wilfred and some other key actors did not take part in the meeting.

