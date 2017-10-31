Barrister Felix Agbor Balla’s interview with the BBC [+audio]

Listen to Barrister Felix Agbor Balla’s interview with the BBC which caused some controversy in Cameroon.
fed•er•a•tion: a group of states with a central government but independence in internal affairs.
“should the world be governed by a Pax Americana or by a democratic UN federation?”
o an organization or group within which smaller divisions have some degree of internal autonomy.
“the best tag team in the World Wrestling Federation”
synonyms: confederation, confederacy, league.
o the action of forming states or organizations into a single group with centralized control.
“a first step to federation is a Constitution”.The Cameroon Constitution was not drafted for a Federation and it was not drafted with Anglophone Cameroonians or southern Cameroons in mind.Southern Cameroons joined French Cameroons when they already had their Constitution Drafted.
Oh-oh!
What has Ba-lla actually said that he didn’t say before and during the crisis?
I was hoping to hear very terrible declarations against the struggle.
Oh-oh, all man dong di krish for ma kontrey true-true…
If u are saying this your rubbish to question why Pa Btown’s house was torched, redirect ur firepower to ur LRC tongtin meeting house and ask them why. While at that, tell us the danger our people posed to be brutally sprayed with live bullets from helicopter gun ships. on Oct 1. U animals go to CAR and hire warlords, Equititorial Guinea xenophobes and Congolese cannibals to come and kill the dogs we are in our houses, arrest us and make our children disappear in mass graves. And then u open ur smelly mouth to call us brothers. Go ahead and crown Balla president for all we care, the people have delegitimized him over night. That is the sort of government Ambazonians are craving for. Government for the people. It’s ok to disagree politically but when u start killing us, u become the devil.
***Pa Brown***
This gentleman is a victim of disorganized thinking – many useful ideas but haphazardly put forth, thereby unleashing furor in simplistic minds.
#1 Ghost towns concurrently with school resumption is contradictory and hard to implement.
#2 An All-Anglophone conclave to discuss modalities of operating a federation is the creation of an entity to replace the banned Consortium that set things in motion – that is Consortium2.
#3 Pompous chest thumping about the other Anglophone leaders’ inability to make a declaration would tend to alienate rather than unite those needed for Consortium2.
#3 Not alluding to the continued detention of Mancho Bibixy and the others is a very costly public relations faux pas!!!!
#4 Communication is a two-way traffic: Agbor Nkongho/Ayuk Tabe AGC.
This is a wise man. He and his freind Wirba are the wise elite I’m sometimes refering to. So it’s Sir Aya Paul too.
Not the other gangster Sisiku whatever and his gang who highjaked this struggle and turned it into a nonsens.
Keep it up Sir. You have the support of many Cameoonians. And don’t worry, we will build you a new and better house, even if we can not replace all the memories of your home.