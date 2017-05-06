Bassogog grabs stoppage-time winner for Henan Jianye [+video]

The Nations Cup MVP took his tally to three in seven appearances in the Chinese top tier when he struck late against Chongqing Dangdai Lifan

Cameroon international Christian Bassogog scored a stoppage-time winner for his Chinese Super League side Henan Jianye in their 3-2 win over Chongqing Dangdai Lifan on Saturday.

The Nations Cup MVP was in top form as he played a key role in Henan’s two goals previous goals before rounding off his resounding performance with a stoppage-time stunner to get his side out of the relegation zone.

Bassogog had set up Ahmad Al Salih and Hu Jinghang for the two first-half goals, but the hosts pulled one back in the 74th minute to reignite the contest.

However, the 21-year-old ended any hopes of a comeback when he instigated and finished off a counter attack with a stunning curling effort in the 92nd minute to make it 3-1 to the visitors.

Goran Milovic pulled one back in the last minute of stoppage time, but Jianye had done enough to secure the three points to climb up to 13th in the 16-team log.

Bassogog has now scored three goals in his first seven matches for the Zhengzhou-based side, and has firmly continued the fine form he demonstrated in Gabon earlier this year when he inspired Cameroon to the continental crown.

