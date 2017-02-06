Bassogog named Total Man of the Competition

Cameroon forward Christian Bassogog has been adjudged the Total Man of the Competition, the prize given to the Most Valuable Player of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017.

The 21-year was influential to Cameroon winning the ultimate, after a 2-1 win over Egypt in the final on Sunday at the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville, and was deservingly named the best player of the competition by the CAF Technical and Study Group.

Here is list of honours;

Total Man of the Competition: Christian BASSOGOG (Cameroon)

Total Man of the Final Match: Benjamin MOUKANDJO (Cameroon)

Fair Play prize: Egypt

Top Scorer: Junior KABANANGA (DR Congo) – 3 goals

CAF Team of the tournament

Goalkeeper: Fabrice ONDOA (Cameroon)

Defenders: Modou Kara MBODJI (Senegal), Ahmed HEGAZY (Egypt), Michael NGADEU (Cameroon)

Midfielders: Charles KABORE (Burkina Faso), Daniel AMARTEY (Ghana), Bertrand TRAORE (Burkina Faso), Christian ATSU (Ghana), Mohamed SALAH (Egypt)

Forwards: Christian BASSOGOG (Cameroon), Junior KABANANGA (DR Congo)

