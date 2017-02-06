Bassogog named Total Man of the Competition

Cameroon forward Christian Bassogog has been adjudged the Total Man of the Competition, the prize given to the Most Valuable Player of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017.
The 21-year was influential to Cameroon winning the ultimate, after a 2-1 win over Egypt in the final on Sunday at the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville, and was deservingly named the best player of the competition by the CAF Technical and Study Group.
Here is list of honours;
Total Man of the Competition: Christian BASSOGOG (Cameroon)
Total Man of the Final Match: Benjamin MOUKANDJO (Cameroon)
Fair Play prize: Egypt
Top Scorer: Junior KABANANGA (DR Congo) – 3 goals
CAF Team of the tournament
Goalkeeper: Fabrice ONDOA (Cameroon)
Defenders: Modou Kara MBODJI (Senegal), Ahmed HEGAZY (Egypt), Michael NGADEU (Cameroon)
Midfielders: Charles KABORE (Burkina Faso), Daniel AMARTEY (Ghana), Bertrand TRAORE (Burkina Faso), Christian ATSU (Ghana), Mohamed SALAH (Egypt)
Forwards: Christian BASSOGOG (Cameroon), Junior KABANANGA (DR Congo)
Cafonline
Good job broos….Where are the nteps,umtiti,Matip ,song a,Motin Choupou? As for Matip,his performance during this Afcon with Liverpool is the worst.We won with unknown faces and I believe fecafool never intervened in selection.It is time fecafoot stop wasting tax payer money on baseless trips to europe to convince players.
There are 54 countries in Africa, one Cameroon. So, we are 1.8% of the countries in Africa.
11 African players in the CAF team, 3 Cameroonians, so we are 27%, more than a quarter of Africa!
We know, with such blessing, comes jealousy, envy and hatred. Don’t blame us, blame God!
Congrats Basogog for bagging the AFCON MVP despite coming from obscurity. Reminds me of Toto Schillaci rising at Italia 90 from total obscurity. Chouppou Moting’s rejecting a call up was definitely a blessing for you as it gave Broos time for reflection and dropping less creative players Salli and Abang who were wasting time and efforts at qualifiers.
As a 2nd generation Bassa survivor of the French LRC genocide, we expect you to address the LRC madness being orchestrated in our territory. They are out for our blood! Follow the lead of Moukandjo, Cheugeu, Lady Ponce, Longue Longue, Abouem A Tchoyi, Martin Oyono, etc and tell this crazy blood thirsty Biya French Beti Ewondo admistration to recall their brutal occupational forces.
#BringBackOurInternet
#FreeSouthernCameroons