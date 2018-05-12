Bayern Munich hand Cameroonian-born Franck Evina professional contract

Goal.com | The Cameroonian-born starlet has made huge strides, from playing with the reserves to clinching his first pro deal

Franck Evina has signed his first professional contract with Bayern Munich, in a deal that runs through until June 2021.

A fortnight after the 17-year-old forward made his senior debut in the Bavarians’ 4-1 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt, the teenager has committed his future to the German Bundesliga champions.

Evina, 17, born in Yaounde, Cameroon, joined Bayern U14 side from SV Neuperlach-München in the summer of 2013 and he rose through the ranks.

This season, prior to joining the senior side, he has been a part of the reserves competing in the fourth-tier Regionalliga.

“Franck is a quick forward who has enormous athletic qualities,” sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told club website.

“We’re very happy we’ve secured his services over the long term, and we aim to further promote his good progress.”

Evina who now has two senior caps under his belt, said: “It’s a great honour to get this chance at FC Bayern. I want to continue to learn a lot in the next few years and want to repay the club’s faith with good performances,”

The right-footed youngster can play from the flanks or through the middle and has appeared for Germany U18 side once, although still eligible to represent his country of birth.