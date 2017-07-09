Benjamin Moukandjo rejects Birmingham approach

Cameroon’s African Cup of Nations-winning captain Benjamin Moukandjo is understood to have rejected the opportunity to sign for Championship side Birmingham City.

According to France Football, Harry Redknapp’s Blues were keen on recruiting the FC Lorient attacker as they look to bolster their offensive options ahead of the coming campaign.

However, despite being heavily tipped for the exit door this transfer window, the 28-year-old won’t be moving to the Midlands, after making Lorient chiefs aware that he had no interest in continuing his career in England.

The French source reports that the former AS Monaco man has other suitors, with Super Lig heavyweights Fenerbahce having previously been named in the Turkish media as one of his potential destinations.

Despite enjoying great success with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon last season as they defied pre-tournament expectations to defeat Egypt and win the Nations Cup, Moukandjo wasn’t able to save Lorient from relegation.

Les Merlus will compete in Ligue 2 next season after losing a relegation playoff against Troyes after finishing 18th in the top flight.

Despite the testing campaign, Douala-born Moukandjo emerged with credit after scoring 13 goals in 25 Ligue 1 outings.

