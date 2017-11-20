BICEC’s VISA cards now secure with the 3d secure mechanism Verified by VISA

Business in Cameroon | The Banque internationale du Cameroun pour l’épargne et le crédit (BICEC), a subsidiary of the French group BPCE, announced that its visa cards is now secured with the 3D secure mechanism “Verified by VISA”.



BICEC explained that this mechanism is an international security protocol which secures online payments on merchant gateways Verified by Visa. As a matter of fact, the bank explained that each time users are paying online with the visa cards, they will have to confirm their identities by providing a one-time code, sent to the phone numbers they communicated to BICEC after they fill the details usually required for online payments.

“This mechanism helps confirm that it is the real card owner making the transaction”. The bank also explained that its customers can now purchase online with serenity. It should be reminded that banks and online merchants started implementing this 3D secure mechanism to prevent CNP (Card Not Present) frauds to avoid the unauthorized or fraudulent use of someone else’s’ card.