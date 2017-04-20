Home / Business / Bientôt des véhicules de marque Camerounaise montés au Cameroun [+vidéo]

1 hour ago 1 Comment

Bientôt des véhicules de marque Camerounaise montés au Cameroun et précisément dans la cité balnéaire de Kribi.

L’annonce est du Directeur de ce projet, David Yonguep, invité du 12h hier Mercredi.

Un prototype de 20 voitures montées en Chine fera l’objet d’une exhibition ce Vendredi au palais des sports de Yaoundé.

One comment

  1. John Dinga United States
    1 min ago at 14:00

    Great idea but will it take root? Investing in grandiose projects just because others are doing so is myopic as seen in the challenge of keeping Camair-Co afloat and solvent. Simply in terms of the potential of creating jobs and wealth, this would be fantastic.

    But sustaining this in a world where competition died a natural death – thanks to a policy of employing based on whom we know rather than what we know – is an uphill task.

    Reply

