Bilingualism Commission begins living together crusade in SW

Journal du Cameroun | The President of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multicultural (NCPBM), Peter Mafany Musonge, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, led a powerful delegation of the Commission to the South West Region to meet the people and discussed on aspects of the country’s bilingualism, multiculturalism and living together.
This is the maiden visit of the Commission members to the Region, following the creation of the Commission and the subsequent appointment of its members late last year.
Speaking at the Buea Council Chambers, the Commission President, Peter Mafany Musonge, said they are out to meet all the stakeholders in the various Regions to take stock of how well the concept of bilingualism, multiculturalism and living together in Cameroon has fared over the years, identify the shortcomings and make proposals for the consolidation of the country’s unity in diversity.
Going by the former Prime Minister, who is also the Grand Chancellor of National Orders, after the concertation with all stakeholders; the Commission members will take back the worries and aspirations of the Cameroonian people and come out with a strategic document that will enhance the country’s bilingualism, multiculturalism and are living together.
These, he said, are the cardinal pillars on which Cameroon as a nation is built on.
On the socio-political upheavals rocking the North West and South West Regions, the erstwhile Senator said the Crisis was one of the reasons why the Commission was created and tasked to look for solution to the Crisis.
He said genuine and inclusive dialogue, which President Paul Biya has repeatedly harped on and which he has started pursuing, will continue until a definite solution to the Crisis is sought.
He urged the population to give the Commission members the necessary support to enable them succeed in their exacting task. The Commission members will for two days in Buea, meet with administrative, civil, traditional and religious authorities, the media and civil society organisations.
From Buea, the Commission members will move to the other nine Regions of the country for the same purpose.
This so-called commission on bilingualism is a sheer waste of taxpayers money, energy and precious time
I feel sorry for LRC, I really do.
LRC is yet to understand that Southern Cameroonians are serious to resolve the Anglophone Question this time around come rain come shine.
The so-called Commission on Bilingualism, the appointment of Nalova PhD or ex-convict Atangana, arresting the mother of Bareta, arresting Ayuk Tabe, contracting Chadian mercenaries, etc can NEVER EVER stop the present momentum.
The war is unwinnable and the momentum is unstoppable.
Instead of convening an inclusive and genuine dialogue, LRC still believes that the momentum can be stopped with cosmetic measures and dirty tricks.
Once more, I feel sorry for LRC, I really do.
They are training bilingual teachers. People are only sleeping, is that how the commission train people
I thought they were praying bro. hihihi. This pays na Joke.
@MVOMEKA
remember the flag is ” green ,red and yellow “
we really do not need this commission for it has nothing to offer us. We have nothing to gain regarding the work of these old pilots .It is just a waste of time.
Go tell dictator biya to free cameroonians and let Ambaland be freed from french colonial rule. Enough is enough.
No one in Ambaland nerds to be bilingual. French is a dying language and that is why the French slave wants to impose it on our people. All should rubbish the commission. It’s a distraction.
@Mhuy
Wonderful!!!!!!!
They are sleeping already. It was shocking to see senator Mukete waste 20 minutes of senate time praising a president 15 year his junior instead of doing so on important policy resolution. Thank God the gratification of presidential deity is dead and gone in Amba time.
What LRC & mojority of Frogs including a few SK who eat the scrums from Biya table refuses to understand or are totally Dishonest about is that you cannot TALK Yourself in months out of a wrong you deliberately Acted into for 57 years against SK
Who is fooling who?
After 57yrs of French colonial governors from Yaoundé and intentional forced francophonization of Black Africans west of the Mungo you create a cosmetic bilingual commission to deceive the masses.
Macron the president of France speaks more English than 90% of all the ministers, governors, DO, professors, lawyers East of the Mungo etc in the fake bilingual Cameroon learned English without a Bilingualism Commission how?
Retarded Africans! You crucify English in Cameroon, you crucify anyone west of the Mungo who dares to speak English East of the Mungo in your ministries, banks, police offices, universities etc then you create a useless commission
You kill West Cameroonians to force them to become black French people in the 21st Century.
African agents of France!
The Commission of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism came too late and is headed by a wrong person who has no recognition even from the region he comes from. Not to talk of East of the Mungo where every body from the English speaking region is called Anglofool. Biya keeps on appointing people in his government who cannot contribute to the stability of the country just because democracy as practised in Cameroon is done the Cameroonian way and no where else in the world.
Weeeh, I hope I will not be this dumb when I get old. It is take forever for this old people to understand the anglophone problem.
Pathetic
*It is taking
@Mr President.
Apologists of the statusquo like Soyakutsi, Mbappe, Colby, choke artist Pharaon, and senior refugee Zam Zam, are scratching their heads now, not know on which leg to dance with this mascarade about the same languages they claim are not African languages and should not count. Their masters think the whiteman’s languages are great and a weapon of national integration. How is Ras Banga going to spin it when his masters are all for foreign languages.
…not knowing…
Hahaha Fire fighter…I like that.
When this struggle finally end…and Ambazonia free, come see this people wey you list am above for sitdawn for corner fire side di tell their grandchildren how they fought to bring freedom to Ambazonia. They go change side very soon. I don’t know why Zamy di worry ei sef because people never say make Anglo bami them go back. Even the Francophones them…I just no fit understand say all we dey for this prison called Cameroon then some people decide for free themselves then some people dem start vex.
The most bilingual person in lrc is biya.who heard him say “I do so sweat” when he was being sword by Fonka C?
Ambazonia di really make biya and lrc sweat.
It seems the commission has began on a good footing i will recommend comfortable pillows for all attendees as a prerequisite for the next meeting.
Bags for money for share don finish,why people no go sleep?
Ambazonia will never be part of lrc,we are out to correct the mistake our grand parents made,and make sure that our grand children do not suffer,commission of bilingualism or not.
Long live Ambazonia.
If language is the solution, then pidgin has united us already. And so Musonge`s
struggle, is purely a waste of endeavor. To impose colonialism on the people by
a supposed traitor of a foreign entity, is no different from the terrorism charge
Mr. Biya has brought.
Mr. Musonge is therefore on the wrong side, playing Judas on his people. And he
should be made to feel it.
@ Bamendaboy. if lrc want they can learn English. Macron learned English and speaks it perfectly. Slaves in Africa/CameroUn want people to learn this dying language? Let they add chinese and kick the french language out of africa but lrc being sheepish wouldnt. Rwanda is the right exemple.
One year after its creation the Commission is just beginning its ten-state tour today in Buea? That is like using the speed of a snail suffering from rheumatoid arthritis to solve the problem that is supposed to be urgent!
