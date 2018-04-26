Bilingualism Commission begins living together crusade in SW

Journal du Cameroun | The President of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multicultural (NCPBM), Peter Mafany Musonge, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, led a powerful delegation of the Commission to the South West Region to meet the people and discussed on aspects of the country’s bilingualism, multiculturalism and living together.

This is the maiden visit of the Commission members to the Region, following the creation of the Commission and the subsequent appointment of its members late last year.

Speaking at the Buea Council Chambers, the Commission President, Peter Mafany Musonge, said they are out to meet all the stakeholders in the various Regions to take stock of how well the concept of bilingualism, multiculturalism and living together in Cameroon has fared over the years, identify the shortcomings and make proposals for the consolidation of the country’s unity in diversity.

Going by the former Prime Minister, who is also the Grand Chancellor of National Orders, after the concertation with all stakeholders; the Commission members will take back the worries and aspirations of the Cameroonian people and come out with a strategic document that will enhance the country’s bilingualism, multiculturalism and are living together.

These, he said, are the cardinal pillars on which Cameroon as a nation is built on.

On the socio-political upheavals rocking the North West and South West Regions, the erstwhile Senator said the Crisis was one of the reasons why the Commission was created and tasked to look for solution to the Crisis.

He said genuine and inclusive dialogue, which President Paul Biya has repeatedly harped on and which he has started pursuing, will continue until a definite solution to the Crisis is sought.

He urged the population to give the Commission members the necessary support to enable them succeed in their exacting task. The Commission members will for two days in Buea, meet with administrative, civil, traditional and religious authorities, the media and civil society organisations.

From Buea, the Commission members will move to the other nine Regions of the country for the same purpose.