APAnews | The authorities in Cameroon have instructed the Directorate General of Customs (DGD) to beef up security along its border after reports of a bird flu outbreak in neighbouring Nigeria.
Img : Bird flu outbreak: Cameroon beefs up border security
According to a statement on Saturday, a letter to that effect has been sent to the Customs DGD Fongod Edwin Nuvaga warning of “a risk of bird flu epidemic on chicks and contaminated eggs imported from Nigeria.”
On the basis of this, the Customs DG has requested customs officials to collaborate with heads of border posts to “seize and destroy chicks and eggs imported from Nigeria without authorization.”
The instruction comes from the ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (MINEPIA).
According to the head of the customs branch of Adamaoua, “the instruction from the Customs DG is being implemented since the security measures were strengthened in Banyo, Tignère and at the border with the Northern Region.”
In 2017, Cameroon witnessed an epizootic of bird flu with hundreds of poultry decimated in the western regions, Adamaoua and the central region, incurring an estimated loss of CFA16 billion.
we are all aware this sickness come from ambasonia terrorist, since they had been cross Nigeria border
For the hatred you have against Anglophones, it is so so hard, to read
and tell yourself a simple straight story. Sad enough for you. You need
prayers.
According to your lrc minister idiot, this is what is happening in your
french neighborhoods, take note.
Pharaon,alias Bamendaboy,
I know you are suffering from Mad Pig Disease because you grew up fighting food with pigs, that’s why you want to get ahead of yourself and bring shame on others, while obscuring your animalistic past. Remember you are basically a pig, too heavy, scared of taking a bath and feed on rubbish.
This is a better fight to engage in. Those furtively going from door to door seeking to vaccinate children against non-existent unannounced poliomyelitis outbreak can avail themselves of this well documented zoonosis sweeping across from Nigeria. Like polio, this one should be tackled in well-defined areas known to the public, not just to a few obscure experts working stealthily !