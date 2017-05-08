Biya assures France’s president-elect of friendship

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon) Cameroonian President Paul Biya has extended “sincere and warm congratulations” to Emmanuel Macron, the president-elect of France, assuring him of his “readiness” to maintain friendship between the two countries.
Biya reminded Macron that France and Cameroon have been maintaining for many decades “close and cordial relations in many fields, forged by history and a longstanding friendship that has never faded, as they can still make further progress.”
The 84 year-old Cameroonian leader, in power since November 6, 1982, assured France’s 39 year-old president-elect of his willingness to work with him to maintain friendship between Paris and Yaoundé, and open new horizons to their cooperation.
Emmanuel Macron, leader of the “En marche” Movement, won Sunday the French presidential election runoff with 66.1 percent of the votes against 33.9 percent for Marine Le Pen of the National Front.
Wow,Emanuel Macron was only 5 years old when Biiya became president at 49.
The despotic 84 years old shameless corrupt wicked tyrant Mr biya, congratulating his grand son as president whose 39 years of age same time dis corrupt clown of a president Mr biya became Prime Minister or one year more to be exact & yet his still thinking of fraudulently dismissed the will of we the people again come next year election,rendered than retired in an undisclosed location begging GoD forgiveness for all his crimes committed against majority Cameroonian
“close and cordial relations in many fields, forged by history and a longstanding friendship that has never faded, as they can still make further progress.”
Except that the relations have never be cordial and the history a painful one. There is nothing cordial about invading a territory and subjugating its people to the extent of establishing eternal dictatorship. If La Republique’s president can shy away from his own history and submit to willful ignorance just to kowtow his colonial conquerors even at the twilight of his regime, then there’s little hope. Another star-studded state dinner?
