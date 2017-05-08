Biya assures France’s president-elect of friendship

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon) Cameroonian President Paul Biya has extended “sincere and warm congratulations” to Emmanuel Macron, the president-elect of France, assuring him of his “readiness” to maintain friendship between the two countries.



Biya reminded Macron that France and Cameroon have been maintaining for many decades “close and cordial relations in many fields, forged by history and a longstanding friendship that has never faded, as they can still make further progress.”

The 84 year-old Cameroonian leader, in power since November 6, 1982, assured France’s 39 year-old president-elect of his willingness to work with him to maintain friendship between Paris and Yaoundé, and open new horizons to their cooperation.

Emmanuel Macron, leader of the “En marche” Movement, won Sunday the French presidential election runoff with 66.1 percent of the votes against 33.9 percent for Marine Le Pen of the National Front.

APAnews