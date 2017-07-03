Biya boycotts African Union Heads of State summit

As the continent’s leaders meet this Monday July 3 in Addis Ababa for the 29th ordinary session of the assembly of the African Union, Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya and several heavyweights of the African continent will be absent.

Paul Biya, who has reportedly been absent from AU’s conference meetings for almost a decade now, will be represented by Prime Minister, Philemon Yang.

Other continent’s heavy weight like South Africa’s Jacob Zuma, Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari, Sudan’s Omar El Bashir amongst others will be absent.

During the two days forum, African leaders are expected to discuss on some of the crises which have stunned the continent, including those in Mali, South Sudan and Libya.

Journal du Cameroun