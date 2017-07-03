Biya boycotts African Union Heads of State summit

As the continent’s leaders meet this Monday July 3 in Addis Ababa for the 29th ordinary session of the assembly of the African Union, Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya and several heavyweights of the African continent will be absent.
Paul Biya, who has reportedly been absent from AU’s conference meetings for almost a decade now, will be represented by Prime Minister, Philemon Yang.
Other continent’s heavy weight like South Africa’s Jacob Zuma, Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari, Sudan’s Omar El Bashir amongst others will be absent.
During the two days forum, African leaders are expected to discuss on some of the crises which have stunned the continent, including those in Mali, South Sudan and Libya.
The meeting will not take place in France or Switzerland. .the reason for absence
In the last paragraph, they refused to include the crises in nigeria – Biafra and
that of cameroon – SC struggle.
The AU like it`s brother the UN, tend to mismanage issues and pave way for big
powers to exploit the situations, selling arms and grabbing our resources.
He’s even always absent in his own country. We are not surprised if he’s not going to Ethiopia
Depuis 34ans qu’il fait des reunions qu’est ce que cela a deja changer sur le quotidien d’un pauvre Camerounais!C’est meme mieux de rester aulieu d’aller dilapide nos milliards pour rien..Sans compter aussi qu’il va encore retourne dans son pays la Suisse pour parade dans des Hotels les plus cheres et a nos frais.Et ceci depuis 34ans…Qu’est ce que les Camerounais ont fait a Dieu pour merite cette souffrance?????
If the want him to stand attending, then they should hold the assemblies in Europe. Biya only attend to occasions in Europe or North America.