Biya has greatly favored Anglophone Cameroon, deserves credit – Minister

africanews | Cameroon’s Interior Minister has averred that English-speaking regions cannot claim that President Paul Biya has been a discriminatory leader.
Atanga Nji Paul was one of two Anglophones appointed in a cabinet reshuffle. he was named Minister of Territorial Administration which translates to the Interior Ministry portfolio.
An investigative journalist posted a short video of Atanga’s reaction to the cabinet shakeup. “The president is an extraordinary statesman. I have insisted that since 1982, the head of state Paul Biya has given Anglophones preferential treatment.
“He has done that for the Anglophones. And I believe that this is the proof (his appointment as Interior Minister) and Anglophones cannot say ever that he hasn’t given them their due,” he stressed.
"Anglophones should never say president has given nothing to them. The head of state is an extra-ordinary man. He has always favoured the anglophones" Paul ATANGA NJI minister of Territorial Administration speaking after appointment. pic.twitter.com/aZhLCA6u2w
— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) March 3, 2018
His views come at a time when peaceful protests over marginalization in English-speaking regions have escalated into a push for secession by the so-called Ambazonia Republic.
Most Anglophone Cameroonians have expressed disgust over his view and slammed him for saying that because he had secured a position in the Biya-government.
Separatist activities have led to deadly confrontation between security forces and the Ambazonia Defence Force (ADF) and other armed groups.
The two regions – North West and South West – have been placed under curfews in the light of the security situation.
A humanitarian crisis has been created as thousands of people in the region have fled into Nigeria. Despite these challenges, the central government maintains that there is relative peace across the region.
only Paul Atanga Nji can say some stinking think like “Biya has greatly favored Anglophone Cameroon”
Everyday we learn something new, don’t we?
Today we learn that Cameroon’s Anglophones have been reduced to synonymy with Paul Atanga Nji. Not bad. In the pipe lines and in the days ahead, we shall probably learn that the certificate of non-conviction is no longer a requirement for employment. Great tidings.
@John Dinga
it is not illustration no more, now it’s ” great tiding”, you re making me laughing hahahahhahaa .
like I say we will not negotiate with the fanatic.
An ex-convict and secondary school dropout, who is on record hat “there is no Anglophone Problem”, cannot speak on behalf of the Anglophones.
He is speaking for himself and his family.
Atanga Nji, Tchiroma and Nalove helped to increase the momentum of the struggle. Many observers had advised Biya ti SACK them. However, Biya decided to promote them.
The repercussions of Biya’s foolish decision cannot be over-emphasized
So says a person who sees his appointment as a favour and not merit. That comment says a lot.
Paul Nji Atanga, like Jacques Fame Ndongo, is putting his studies to use by giving to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to Biya what is Biya’s – sycophantic subservience.
Listening to him speak makes me sick to my stomach, however, he is entitled to his opinion about the president of LRC.
It is obvious that he does not understand the “Anglophone Problem” one bit. We are not fighting about appointments “mr atanga nji”, names deliberately spelled in lower case.
For 30 something years there has been regional inequality, lack of farm to market roads, poor healthcare, unemployment, systemic introduction of French into our schools and judicial systems etc. It is really sad that most Southern Cameroonians will die without never achieving their dreams because of the current state of the LRC government. Only time shall tell.
Everyone has a birth date and death date.
This idiot is not different from the Ambazonians. Both are mentally enslaved and don’t represent the majority of the anglophone population.
To achieve your dreams you better leave that country fast.
It is a godforsaken triangle. All other countries worthy of the name are making progress except it.
Any anglophone who desires to be anything in real life must leave fast.
Free advise