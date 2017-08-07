After Bloosat, GoSat is now connected to Konnect Africa to provide internet via satellite in Cameroon

The Cameroonian company GoSat just announced having completed a partnership with Konnect Africa, subsidiary of the French group Eutelsat, to provide internet via satellite in urban and rural areas in Cameroon. “Konnect Africa’s satellite service will cover, in the short term, two thirds of the Cameroonian population.

Users of this service, which include companies and organizations of various sizes, will have access to quality high speed internet at an affordable price”, highlights GoSat.

At first, we officially learned, for the year 2017, the services offered by GoSat and its partner Konnect Africa will only be available in the Littoral and Western region. They will only be rolled out to the rest of the country in 2019.

“Konnect Africa ultimately wants to offer universal coverage throughout the entire sub-Saharan African region, and particularly in Cameroon, which is very important strategically. Our partnership with GoSat is for us a relevant and efficient way pf reducing the digital gp in Africa and speed up the economic development in the region”, commented Laurent Gtimaldi, CEO of Konnect Africa.

“Collaborating with Konnect Africa will enable us to access, for the benefit of our clients, a broadband platform worldwide. Our clients require quality, reliability, connection speed, but also coverage at an affordable price and above all universal. Konnect Africa is a solid partner, capable of offering us satellite broadband packages of quality, customised, and for all clients and companies we will serve in Cameroon, in semi-urban and rural areas”, said Casimir Fotso Chatue, CEO of GoSat.

We can recall that on 6 June 2017 Konnect Africa officially announced the launch of its activities in nine African countries, which are Cameroon, Benin, Kenya, Lesotho, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Uganda. This announcement was followed, on 12 July 2017, by the launch of the internet via satellite service in Cameroon by Bloosat, who thus became, with GoSat, one of the first partners of Konnect Africa in the country.

