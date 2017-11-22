Boh Herbert Blasts H.E. Sisiku AyukTabe, Calls Him ‘A Puppy Dictator’

Henriette Thatcher | Boh Herbert has once again attacked the Interim President of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia H.E. Sisiku Julius AyukTabe.
In a palaverous tweet, reacting to Sisiku’s message of yesterday Nov. 19 2017, where the Interim Government reached out to Consortium, SCNC, MoRISC, SCACUF, SCAPO, SCYL, and others, to create a “Coalition of the Willing”, the man of MoRISC blasted that; “The jury is out: A puppy dictator has been birthed in Southern Cameroons – Ambazonia. It is hail to the King or death to Ambazonia!”
The jury is out: A puppy dictator has been birthed in Southern Cameroons – Ambazonia. It is hail to the King or death to Ambazonia! pic.twitter.com/dI8WDX3TN3
— Morisc Official (@Moriscofficial1) November 20, 2017
This is not the first time the contradictory power monger of Boh Herbert is putting up such a public show of shame, for a battle that is supposed to have been fought behind closed doors.
Sisiku’s message :
I am dying to read Boh Herbert’s original complaint as he penned it. Great things come from small beginnings. a relay race involves early runners passing on the baton to the later ones. The above letter by the interim president is written in the first person plural (WE) for the most part. Where exactly is the element of personal self-aggrandizement or egotism?
It is understandable if earlier members of the struggle feel sidelined. But one must also be reasonable in stating such facts. Julius Ayuk Tabe’s team came to fill a void and earlier fighters like Prof. Carlson Anyangwe or Mola Njoh Litumbe have not relented in lending their support to the new team. Where is the problem really?
Boh Herbert has long thought that by appearing on these international news media outlets like France 24, Al Jazeera, RT et al., means he is the de facto face of the struggle. What an unfortunate moment in our history. Is it not laughable that we are trying to fight one virus by injecting in another one? Boh has refused to be part of the struggle unless he is given the top job! From the onset, in-fightings, backbiting, embezzlement, various kinds of corrupt maneuvers of power have supervised the actions of some of the leaders. However, heads have come together and tails folded between legs, people sat on their pride for the sake of the common goal. Not so with Mr Boh, his public rantings are telling! Even Bareta and Tapang who were publicly humiliated have accepted anything for the struggl
Boh Herbert is a case of Bokassa ruins Bokassa! Boh has historically RESIGNED from past positions in his career, from CRTV, from the SDF. What a way to resign from his people’s struggle to decolonize. Sissiku should not have considered such a character for the Interim Government. Leave Boh alone but he must be aware that no one is above the people.
Boh Herbert you are jealoused of H E Sisiku Ayuk Tabe.There is no doubt about that..It would have been better for you to vent your anger on President Paul Biya who has murdered and is still murdering English speaking Cameroonians than to fight someone who is engaged in the same liberation struggle like yourself.You are not different from Foncha who betrayed Endeley only to put us in the furnace we find ourselves today.You cannot force yourself to be great.We the people of Southern Cameroons are the ones to lift you up just as we have lifted H E Sisiku Ayuk Tabe.Be a man and keep quiet.
