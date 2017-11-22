Boh Herbert Blasts H.E. Sisiku AyukTabe, Calls Him ‘A Puppy Dictator’

Henriette Thatcher | Boh Herbert has once again attacked the Interim President of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia H.E. Sisiku Julius AyukTabe.

In a palaverous tweet, reacting to Sisiku’s message of yesterday Nov. 19 2017, where the Interim Government reached out to Consortium, SCNC, MoRISC, SCACUF, SCAPO, SCYL, and others, to create a “Coalition of the Willing”, the man of MoRISC blasted that; “The jury is out: A puppy dictator has been birthed in Southern Cameroons – Ambazonia. It is hail to the King or death to Ambazonia!”

The jury is out: A puppy dictator has been birthed in Southern Cameroons – Ambazonia. It is hail to the King or death to Ambazonia! pic.twitter.com/dI8WDX3TN3 — Morisc Official (@Moriscofficial1) November 20, 2017

This is not the first time the contradictory power monger of Boh Herbert is putting up such a public show of shame, for a battle that is supposed to have been fought behind closed doors.

Sisiku’s message :