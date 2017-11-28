Boh Herbert Blasts H.E. Sisiku AyukTabe, Calls Him ‘A Puppy Dictator’

Henriette Thatcher | Boh Herbert has once again attacked the Interim President of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia H.E. Sisiku Julius AyukTabe.
In a palaverous tweet, reacting to Sisiku’s message of yesterday Nov. 19 2017, where the Interim Government reached out to Consortium, SCNC, MoRISC, SCACUF, SCAPO, SCYL, and others, to create a “Coalition of the Willing”, the man of MoRISC blasted that; “The jury is out: A puppy dictator has been birthed in Southern Cameroons – Ambazonia. It is hail to the King or death to Ambazonia!”
The jury is out: A puppy dictator has been birthed in Southern Cameroons – Ambazonia. It is hail to the King or death to Ambazonia! pic.twitter.com/dI8WDX3TN3
— Morisc Official (@Moriscofficial1) November 20, 2017
This is not the first time the contradictory power monger of Boh Herbert is putting up such a public show of shame, for a battle that is supposed to have been fought behind closed doors.
Sisiku’s message :
@Zam-Zam ”you think Boh Herbert is a small boy”?ha ha ha…i go die laugh,so now,it is no longer Agbor Mballa.Now,it is Boh Herbert,right? I can see,u are so confused and frustrated.U have ran out of options to use and stop the train.Let u, the francophones choose Biya for your president and allow the anglophones to choose HE Ayuk Tabe for their president.Why are u poking your nose into our affairs?We are not saying that we want to unseat your president,Biya.All we want to do is to install ours,in our country.Is it too much to ask? Ratko Mladic have just been sentenced to life inprisonment for genocide and crime against humanity.Biya’s case is still under investigations at the hague.HE Sesekou will send him to the hague to join his likes.Just wait and see.I think this is a joking matter
@Zam-Zam Some of u have been running your mouths in this forum that we should unite and over throw Biya in 2018.How possible is that,when all opposition leaders want to keep powers at their level?Can u tell us what happen to the oppositioncoalition in 2004? Did it suceed? Look at all the opposition leaders in CMR and their leaders since the creation of their parties.From Fru Ndi to Bello Bouba to Ndam Njoya to Galga Haman,none have step aside for another person to take over as chairman of the party.All parties iN CMR are tribal or regional affiliated.As that the oppositions u want to use to form a coalition?
@Zam-Zam That is the difference between your opposition parties in CMR and the seperatists .Look at veterans like Njoh Litumbe,Gorji Dinka,Justice Ebong.They have all step aside and have given the relay batton to HE Sesekou Ayuk Tabe.And the interesting thing is that they have form a coalition and they have voted HE Sesekou Tabe to lead.HE Sesekou Ayuk Tabe has the support of all the SCNC veterans like Gorji Dinka, Njoh Litumbe and Justice Ebong.Who is Boh Herbert?Boh Herbert is a small fly that will be put aside the way Agbor Mballa have been disciplined and sidelined becos he too is a power monger like all your opposition leaders in Cameroon.
if this story is true,it is all about power struggle in Boh’s head, he feels he is older than Sissiku and should be the IP, Boh had credibility when this struggle started, he is a weak man,one only wonders how much bribe he has taken from lrc, this struggle is more powerful than Boh,Sissiku or any deluded single male!,Sissiku is not a puppy dictator, he has charisma,patriotic to his motherland,not arrogant or big headed! he has sacrificed his life and that of his family to take on a long standing evil dictator and his regime of old corrupt money greedy crooks, he is the real deal,a tough cookie who has no fear! no amount of bribe, intimidation will stop his goals, he is not spitting venom like the others, back trackers / inbetweeners or shamefully turning his back on the mission