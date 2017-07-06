Boko Haram abducts Cameroonian businessman

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon) Cameroonian businessman Alhadji Moussa and several family members were abducted Wednesday morning in Karenan (far north of Cameroon) by suspected members of Boko Haram, and taken to an unknown destination, security sources told APA.
The attackers, apparently from neighbouring Nigeria and wearing uniforms of the African Union’s Joint Multinational Force (FMM), according to eyewitnesses broke into the businessman’s home, after arriving on board two all-terrain vehicles of the Cameroonian army.
Their well-coordinated assault lasted only a few minutes. No claims have so far been made, and a manhunt has been launched by the army to find the hostages, whose number was not specified.
