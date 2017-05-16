Boko Haram abducts four women in Cameroon’s far north

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon) Four women were abducted on Tuesday morning by suspected members of Boko Haram in Vreket, in the far north of Cameroon, security sources informed APA.

The abductees, who went as a group from Ldaoutsaf, a village not far from where they were kidnapped, to seek water, were surprised by the assailants who forced them into the Nigerian side of the border.

The army at midday launched searches in the area, but has so far failed to find the hostages.

A week ago, bodies of students aged from 8 to 13 and abducted last Monday night in the locality of Vouzi, in the same area, were found by people.

This coincided with the beginning of the fourth phase of “Operation Thunder,” carried out by some 1500 soldiers on both sides of the border with Nigeria, in territory considered by the security services to be one of the last strongholds of the jihadist movement.

The government had announced in mid-march that the army freed more than 5,000 hostages from the terrorist group, in cross-border operations conducted as part of a special cross-border intervention.

APAnews