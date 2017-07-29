Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson in talks to sign Cameroon international forward Jacques Zoua

Championship side hoping to conclude a deal for the Kaiserslautern striker, capped 23 times by his country already



BOLTON are in talks to sign Cameroon striker Jacques Zoua.

The Kaiserslautern star, 25, is poised to sign a deal to be part of Phil Parkinson’s squad next season in Championship.

He has two years left on his contract with the German second-tier side but a deal has been thrashed out that will see him move without a fee.

Zoua has Champions League experience during a spell with Basel when he won the Swiss title.

He also had moves to Hamburg, Erciyesspor in Turkey and French side Ajaccio, before returning to Germany with Kaiserslautern.

Zoua scored six goals last season and Parkinson belives he can make an impact in the Championship next season.

Talks are at an advance stage with Bolton close to finalising a deal for the Cameroon international.

Zoua has earned an impressive 23 caps for his country, but has yet to open his account as he’s failed to find the back on the net.

The Cameroonian has only been in Germany for one year – having spent just a year at Ajaccio, following his season on loan in Turkey.

Zoua had spent two years on the books of Hamburg following his four seasons at Basel.

Prior to his stint in Switzerland, Zoua turned out for Cotonsport Garoua in Cameroon.

The Sun