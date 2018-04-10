Boosted by local consumption, coffee roasting rose by 2,000 tons during 2016-2017campaign

Business in Cameroon | During the 2016-2017 coffee campaign, Cameroonian coffee roaster processed 5,609 tons of the commodity, the national cocoa and coffee council ONCC reveals. This represents an increase of more than 2,000 tons compared to the 3,424 tons roasted during the previous campaign.

The board in its analysis of the campaign explains that since 2012, the volume of coffee roasted has been on the rise due notably to the institutionalization of FESTICOFFEE, the various measures taken to promote the Cameroonian coffee.

Renowned for its particular taste, the Cameroonian coffee is valued by food professionals. Indeed, during the coffee awards organized in France by Agence de valorisation des produits agricoles (AVPA) on April 4, 2018, five Cameroonian coffee brands were awarded. They thus grabbed more than half of the 9 prizes awarded by Philippe Juglar, the president of AVPA.

Let’s note that the AVPA is organized every year in France and this year’s edition was organized on the sidelines of the sixth general assembly of the African and Malagasy robusta agency (Agence des cafés robusta d’Afrique et de Madagascar-ACRAM).