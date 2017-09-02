Broos admits Cameroon’s World Cup hopes are over after Nigeria defeat

Hugo Broos admitted that Cameroon’s 2018 World Cup qualification hopes are all but over following their 4-0 defeat to Nigeria on Friday in Uyo.
The Super Eagles are top of Group B on nine points after three matches, seven ahead of African champions Cameroon.
They meet again in Yaounde on Monday, with Broos admitting there is nothing but pride at stake.
“There is no pressure anymore on Monday, Nigeria have nine points, we have two points,” Broos said.
We need to win all three games and Nigeria have to lose all three games, I don’t think that will happen
After such admission, a proud coach should resign
Nah, you should call on the Bir to beat the crap out of him! Your colonial plantation owner Biya, accepted that his ministers are corrupt and has a whole cabinet in prison. Why haven’t you called on him to resign?
I have ever seen a reply as sweet as this. In fact, it is sweeter than sugar.
Dis tori di sweet me nobi small.All his cabinat dey Ko…..gui he popl fit resign? A good coach will resign,anything in the name of resignation no di work once e cross for africa even na dem cross come.
These nation plunders are trying to host AFCON when they can’t manage a national soccer league.Cameroon is like a piece of dog poop that just stinks all over the neighborhood.The systemic passive transport has seen corruption filtered into the minds of as young 7yr old children who will tell you they like to become a police commissioner because there is lots of”choco”.Cameroon has lost her way.We need a moral retrieval.Where can we find a nation builder?