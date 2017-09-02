Broos admits Cameroon’s World Cup hopes are over after Nigeria defeat

Hugo Broos admitted that Cameroon’s 2018 World Cup qualification hopes are all but over following their 4-0 defeat to Nigeria on Friday in Uyo.

The Super Eagles are top of Group B on nine points after three matches, seven ahead of African champions Cameroon.

They meet again in Yaounde on Monday, with Broos admitting there is nothing but pride at stake.

“There is no pressure anymore on Monday, Nigeria have nine points, we have two points,” Broos said.

We need to win all three games and Nigeria have to lose all three games, I don’t think that will happen