Broos elated by hard fought win

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos was full of praise for his players for what he described as great character and determination coming back from a goal down to defeat hard fighting Guinea Bissau 2-1 on Wednesday.

In a rare moment Broos could be seen smiling after the hard fought win against a team that was determined to upset the form book as he hailed and praised his players.

He also called on his players to maintain the same tempo and fighting spirit in the remaining matches as they put one foot in the Quarter final in Group A where most matches had been concluded with draws.

“Being Cameroon, you’re forced to fight until the end and despite the fact we went a goal down, the team reacted well and earned an important win that was simply an amazing comeback,” he told supersport.com.

“The bond this team has is really strong. There was character and determination as they kept on fighting even when they were a goal down in the first half and you could see the anger they had in the end when they finished off the game in style.”

“I am really proud of my players. I said we were taking each game as it was and that’s what happened. Guinea Bissau are the new kids on the block and they pushed us to the wall but I am glad at the end of the game we emerged victorious getting three important points,” Broos added.

Cameroon lead Group A with 4 points and have one foot in the quarter final they play hosts Gabon in the last game of the group.

supersport