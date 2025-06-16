Bryan Mbeumo Embraces Transfer Speculation Amid Interest from Manchester United and Tottenham

Share Facebook

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is drawing serious attention from Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, with both clubs reportedly vying for the 24-year-old’s signature ahead of the new season.

Mbeumo Attracts Top-Flight Interest

After an impressive campaign in which he scored 20 goals across all competitions, Mbeumo has become a prime target in the summer transfer window. Manchester United and Tottenham are both pursuing the Cameroon international, who remains under contract at Brentford.

Spurs Step Up with Early Talks

Tottenham have already initiated discussions with Brentford. Their recent appointment of Thomas Frank — Mbeumo’s former coach at Brentford — as the new Spurs manager has only intensified speculation around a potential reunion.

United Still in the Race

Manchester United had an initial £45 million offer (plus £10 million in add-ons) rejected, but they remain interested. Mbeumo is said to be open to a move to Old Trafford, and United are expected to return with an improved bid.

Brentford Hold Firm

Brentford are reportedly valuing Mbeumo at over £60 million. While speaking to the media, Mbeumo acknowledged the transfer talk, saying he accepts the speculation as part of a footballer’s life and is staying focused on his career.

