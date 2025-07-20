Bryan Mbeumo Set for Manchester United in £71M Transfer Deal

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Manchester United’s summer transfer window has taken a major leap forward with the imminent arrival of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. After weeks of negotiations and persistent interest, United have finally secured a deal worth £71 million to bring the versatile attacker to Old Trafford.

The agreement, finalized late this week, includes a guaranteed £65 million payment structured across four instalments, along with £6 million in performance-related add-ons. Mbeumo has already completed his medical and agreed to the terms of a long-term contract with the club. The formalities are expected to be completed in time for him to join Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the United States, with the squad departing on Tuesday.

United have tracked Mbeumo closely for some time, convinced that his dynamic playing style and tactical versatility make him an ideal fit for new manager Ruben Amorim’s system. Known for his pace, directness, and ability to play across the front line, Mbeumo is expected to inject creativity and energy into United’s attacking options.

Talks between United and Brentford have been ongoing for over a month. A prior bid of £55 million plus £7.5 million in add-ons was rejected, as Brentford held firm on their valuation. Tottenham Hotspur also showed strong interest, with manager Thomas Frank keen to reunite with the player in North London. However, Mbeumo’s preference for a move to Manchester was clear from the outset, and that desire ultimately helped push the deal over the line.

With two years remaining on his Brentford contract, the Bees capitalized on their opportunity to command a significant fee for one of their top talents. For United, the signing signals both ambition and intent, as they look to revamp their squad under Amorim’s leadership and challenge more consistently at the top level.

Assuming no last-minute complications, Mbeumo’s unveiling is likely to coincide with the team’s arrival in the U.S., where fans will get their first glimpse of the club’s newest forward in action.