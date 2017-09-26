Buea: Mayor refutes killing young protester

Ekema Patrick Esunge, has refuted killing a young protestor whose only name Journal Du Cameroon got as Atanga.
According to an interview the Mayor granted French Language Daily, Le Jour, the Mayor said he was in his office on Friday morning since he was reliably informed that the massive protests on September 22 was supposed to be carried out “peacefully”.
He said, he was however shocked when later in the day, his wife called him stating that the protesters had invaded their home destroying properties worth millions.
The Mayor said that he had immediately called for military back up who helped him to keep the protesters at bay. He said contrary to viral information on social media, the mayor said one of the demonstrators was hurt in the head and another in the leg, and he, Mayor Ekema was the person who took the necessary dispositions to take care of them
“I see everywhere on social media that the Mayor has killed. Killed who? In front of my house?”
The Mayor said he however recognised 17 of the demonstrators whom he said were coming for his head but he had to act with restraint.
On the way forward, the mayor told the French language daily that the Anglophone regions need stronger measures. “These people have been caressed a lot. I am saying this loudly…if I see any person in front of my door, I will eliminate the person. My family is traumatised” he said.
The Mayor equally said he has been indoors since the September 22 event, adding that the incident has traumatised him.
Investigations on who shot the young Atanga, are still going on.
War is not a matter for everybody. War requires a trained and disciplined force that can determine the real enemy and go after it.
It is dishonesty to carry leaves and utter “No Violence” yet carry and hurl stones at valuable property. What good is a war which has only collateral damage to show?
You are just a petty thief whose only audience is this limited space on social media! Boy oh boy how you try to proof your worthlessness by cramming the encyclopedia and as soon as the chance presents itself, you regurgitate your worm infested stomach. I wish for an open intellectual debate with you so I can delegimatize your credentials!
Thank you.
@John
You shut up my friend!Do you know the difference between throwing stones at ill gotten property and the taking of precious human life.How could you be this insensitive.After spending donkey years in the USA and witnessing numerous violent protest with no citizen being shot at you come here to justify the killing of a dissatisfied unarmed young man? You must be high on something.
Thank you.
My friend John shot up. How much do mayor in cameroo earn that this guy will be having expensive cars. Not one or two or three but many cars. Sad he is taking taxes payers money.In fact if not that the government is corrupt, why is he still a mayor when he has been exposed with fake GCE A level. In fact he should be in jail. Are we now saying we reword people who fake documents? Look at the kind of house he has. All stollen money. Why do we see a picture of him with a gun? Cameroon law does not allow for civilians to carry guns. That alone is a crime. Please open your eyes and see how these people do not care about you and I but rather their pockets.
Thank you.
We will eliminate you before you kill again big thief! Total lies, we have proof that you shot that gentleman and you have even proved it yourself by pointing out exactly how and where he was hurt! You are a target! You just said: ‘these people have been caressed.’ Whom are you referring to as ‘these people?’ My friend you will be fed to the lions!
Biya is in the sunset of his years and never in his wildest dreams or imagination did he think he would make it this far even with support from his colonial masters for whom he manages his homeland as custodian.
It amazes how younger folks like the mayor of Buea would be heavy handed on their own people whom they deem as enemies. It would be foolhardy for appointed leaders to engage in tough talking rather than deescalating the situation. When you have the military on your side, do not be cajoled into a false sense of security. I urged citizens to peacefully protest but the brunt of the ills of dictatorship will be long felt by these leaders long after Biya. His family will feel it too. Remember that the system can turn on you; ask Ahidjo, Inoni, Marafat and Mendo Ze. Time is inexorable!
“Officials substituted for leaders”…aptly retracted.