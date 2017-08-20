Buea-Muyuka: un accident de la route fait une vingtaine de morts

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroun) Une vingtaine de passagers d’un car de transport en commun ont trouvé la mort samedi dans la localité camerounaise de «Mile 2,9» située sur l’axe Buea-Muyuka, a rapporté la radio nationale.
Le drame est survenu à la suite de la collision entre l’autobus de 30 places, transportant des membres d’une famille en route pour des obsèques, et un camion qui selon les premiers éléments de l’enquête a permis son système de freinage sur une côte.
Selon les données officielles, les principales causes des accidents de la circulation sont attribuées au non-respect du code la route, principalement par les chauffeurs d’autobus et de poids lourds, à la conduite en état d’ébriété, au laxisme des forces de police et de gendarmerie, généralement corrompues, ainsi qu’au mauvais état des véhicules et de la chaussée.
En 2016, le Conseil national de la route a ainsi dénombré 3088 accidents de la route ayant fait 1102 morts.
May their souls rest in the hands of the Lord
APAnews,point of correction.It was not a 30 seat passenger bus.It is mile 29 and not mile 2,9.You called yourself agence de presse africaine and cannot properly verify information before you published?
One more disgusting thing: Then you have an idiot in blue working jacket or whatever thing u called it taking pics of a mutilated body with his phone to be uploaded on social media.Times has really change.And this bastard will be proud to be the first one to upload it on whatsapp and other organs.
I personally believe that there should be new laws making it illegal to snap a certain type of images such as in this situation. I am tired of people posting inappropriate images on social media showing corpses inside coffins, mutilated bodies etc…
Tragedies of this nature will continue to visit the nation as long as focus is shifted from the immediate causes of the accidents to peripheral issues, including taking cell phone pictures.
Is it not possible that the officers in uniform might have turned a blind eye to some vehicle flaw up the road, driver shortcoming, overloading, speeding? What good is our “2 for 5 francs controls”?
Look ahead to the date of the accidents victims.Will vehicle insurance cover them and their losses? Is this the first road tragedy at Mile 29? If not, what lessons did the main actors miss from previous ones?
Did one musician not state it that” Les routes ne tuent pas; c’est nous qui tuons”?
Le Cameroun est formidable….mourons seulement (Rodcot Gobata).
Ops…”fate of the accidents victims…”