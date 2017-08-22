Buea-Muyuka: un accident de la route fait une vingtaine de morts

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroun) Une vingtaine de passagers d’un car de transport en commun ont trouvé la mort samedi dans la localité camerounaise de «Mile 2,9» située sur l’axe Buea-Muyuka, a rapporté la radio nationale.
Le drame est survenu à la suite de la collision entre l’autobus de 30 places, transportant des membres d’une famille en route pour des obsèques, et un camion qui selon les premiers éléments de l’enquête a permis son système de freinage sur une côte.
Selon les données officielles, les principales causes des accidents de la circulation sont attribuées au non-respect du code la route, principalement par les chauffeurs d’autobus et de poids lourds, à la conduite en état d’ébriété, au laxisme des forces de police et de gendarmerie, généralement corrompues, ainsi qu’au mauvais état des véhicules et de la chaussée.
En 2016, le Conseil national de la route a ainsi dénombré 3088 accidents de la route ayant fait 1102 morts.
@Africans For Donald Trump U must be a lunatic to be counting on France to veto anything.The independence of SC was long voted for, on the 21st of April 1961 under resolution 1608 of the united nations general assembly of 1961.So,UN no longer needs to vote for another SC’s independence.By implication,the case of SC will no longer pass through the UN security council for France to veto as u are especting.We have already pass that stage.Logic is suppose to tell u that,UN is still waiting for the act of union between LRC and SC,and since there is none till date,Biya and Sisiku are suppose to sign the act of union to make the association legal,according to article 102 of the UN charter.That is the path we are taking u guys to.So,the plans that France and LRC had over SC will backfire.
@Ras Tuge ”You and your people participated fully in designing the unitary state” ha ha ha h..i go die laugh.Which people?Muna?who was Muna representing in WC when he championed the designation of the unitary state?If u must know,Muna lost election against A.N Jua in the KNDP party for the position of PM of WC when Foncha became VP.Just to tell u that Muna was not even popular in SC politics when he championed the designation of the unitary state.WC had MPs who were representing the people at the assembly.Can u name any of them who helped in designing unitary state?Muna was not even an MP in WC when he championed the designation of the unitary state.Ahidjo had to use a politician from WC who was representing nobody to design unitary state and appointed him PM of WC and Vice President.
@Ras Tuge and @Africans For Donald Trump…Thats why u guys will always be my punching bag.Becos u just run your empty mouth to defend your ideal without sustainable and logical arguments.Next time,learn to make arguments that stand political and judicial scrutiny,else u will just be stupifying yourselves on this forum. U are telling us about S.Sudan.Are u proposing that we should remain annexed to avoid becoming S.Sudan?Man,try something else,becos one is not convincing enough.If u must know,since Eritrea de-annex its territory and became independent from Ethiopia,we have not heard of any civil war in Eritrea.Since East Timor got its Independence from Indonesia,we have not heard of any civil war in East Timor.Why selecting only S.Sudan to buttress your point why we should remain annexed?