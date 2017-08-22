Buea-Muyuka: un accident de la route fait une vingtaine de morts

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroun) Une vingtaine de passagers d’un car de transport en commun ont trouvé la mort samedi dans la localité camerounaise de «Mile 2,9» située sur l’axe Buea-Muyuka, a rapporté la radio nationale.

Le drame est survenu à la suite de la collision entre l’autobus de 30 places, transportant des membres d’une famille en route pour des obsèques, et un camion qui selon les premiers éléments de l’enquête a permis son système de freinage sur une côte.

Selon les données officielles, les principales causes des accidents de la circulation sont attribuées au non-respect du code la route, principalement par les chauffeurs d’autobus et de poids lourds, à la conduite en état d’ébriété, au laxisme des forces de police et de gendarmerie, généralement corrompues, ainsi qu’au mauvais état des véhicules et de la chaussée.

En 2016, le Conseil national de la route a ainsi dénombré 3088 accidents de la route ayant fait 1102 morts.

APAnews