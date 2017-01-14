Burkina Faso 1 – 1 Cameroon | Final – Africa Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso 1 – 1 Cameroon – Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon: 34′ Moukanjo | Burkina Faso: Dayo 75′
The draw was okay. That’s what happens when you do not make use of your chances! Not superstitious but this team has never gone anywhere when they begin a tournament with a draw as far as I can remember!
My man you must have a very bad memory, Cameroon always starts this tournament on a draw, in 2000 versus Ghana(where we were champions by the way) we had a draw 1-1 game.. so check your stats..but anyways, am happy with the team I saw playing today. I think we could’ve won this game, but none the less Am optimistic.
Good game. The Lions need more cohesion and work a lot on their passes. Ondoa is good but need to punch the ball than slapping. Burkina-Faso played well.
Allez les Lions Indomptable.
Nous tenons vraiment a remercier le President Paul Biya, grand camarade et 1er sportif camerounais pour ce match nul face au Burkina Faso. Ca prouve que sa politique des grandes realisations pour l’emergence en 2035 est en marche!
Merci Mr le President de la republique!
Game was not bad but please remove that Bassong, he is the weakest link. Moukanjo best player, so the coach made the right choice to make him captain.
Our attack is very very weak. Even old schools like webo and etoo could prove vital in such matches because we don’t have attack.
who cares. they shd come back. we have bigger issues to talk about. people are being killed and the gvt molesting her people and we want to rejoice.
L‘arbitrage était nul. Le coup franc burkinabé n‘était pas mérité. Le joueur est tombé sachant qu‘il ne pouvait plus rattraper le ballon & le but était hors jeu (qui nie, regarde la vidéo où un burkinabé était seul devant Ondoua lors du départ du premier coup de tete qui précéda le second). BRAVO LES LIONS. FOR BETTER FOR WORST.