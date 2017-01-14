Burkina Faso – Cameroon – Africa Cup of Nations – Countdown

Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso – Cameroon. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 January 2017.

Referees: Janny SIKAZWE (ZAM) – Jerson Emiliano DOS SANTOS (ANG) – Marwa RANGE (KEN)

Stadium: Stade de l’Amitié Sino – LIBREVILLE , Libreville (GAB)

Time: 20:00 Local