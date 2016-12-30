Cabinet meeting: PM endorses two reforms

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang has chaired the last cabinet meeting for the year 2016.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s Office this Thursday, 29th December 2016.

During the session, two exposés were presented:

The Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irene Nguene presented the first on the strategies for the development of social entrepreneurship for vulnerable persons.

The Minister highlighted the importance of providing training to disabled persons in 2017 to render them independent and fit for the job market.

The second presentation was made by Arts and Culture Minister, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

He discussed reforms in the management of authors’ and neighbouring rights.

The Minister of Arts and Culture briefed cabinet ministers that he is preparing a temporary national directory of holders of copyrights and related rights.

After listening to both reports, Prime Minister Philemon Yang instructed the Social Affairs boss to intensify cooperation in order to increase technical and financial partners.

He also exhorted the Minister of Arts and Culture to widely publish the temporary directory which is in the pipeline for 2017.

CRTV