CAF African Player of the Year 2017: Onyango misses out on final shortlist

Kawowo Sports | Uganda Cranes Captain Denis Masinde Onyango has missed out on the final shortlist for the 2017 CAF African Player of the Year.

The three man shortlist has Egyptian Mohammed Salah, Gabonese Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

Onyango, the reigning African Player of the Year based in Africa was part of the eleven players that made the cut earlier after votes from members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, CAF Media Experts Panel and Independent Media and TV Consultants, from the initial 30-man list.

Besides the Mamelodi Sundowns custodian, other big names to miss out include Senegal’s Keita Balde, Cameroon’s Vincente Aboubaker, Nigeria’s Victor Moses and Naby Keita of Guinea.

Others are Bertrand Traore of Burkina Faso, Karim Al Ahmadi of Morocco and Algerian, Yaccine Brahimi.

The final phase to come up with the shortlist has involved Head Coaches or Technical Directors of the National Associations taking part in the voting exercise and ten members from the Independent Media and TV Consultants group.

For the first time, captains of the senior men’s national teams of the affiliated National Associations also take part in decision making process.

Other final short lists

Meanwhile, the short list for the African Player of the Year Based in Africa remains unreleased.

In other categories, Ghana and Nigeria U-20 sides are in contention for the best Women’s National Football Team alongside South Africa.

CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca, CAF Confederation Cup champions TP Mazembe as well as Al Ahly are on the final shortlist for Club of the Year.

The National Football Team of the Year (Men) has Cameroon, Egypt and Nigeria while Coach of the Year has Gernot Rohr of the Super Eagles, Hector Cuper of Egypt and Wydad’s L’Hussein Amoutta.

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, South Africa’s Christena Kgatlana and Cameroon’s Gabriella Onguene vie for the Women Footballer of the Year.

The Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, 4 January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

African Player of the Year

· Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

· Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Dortmund)

· Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Women’s Player of the Year

· Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

· Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)

· Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Youth Player of the Year

· Krepin Diatta (Senegal & Sarpsborg)

· Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)

· Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars)

Coach of the Year

· Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

· Hector Cuper (Egypt)

· L’Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year

· Al Ahly

· TP Mazembe

· Wydad Athletic Club

National Team of the Year

· Cameroon

· Egypt

· Nigeria

Women’s National Team of the Year

· Ghana U-20

· Nigeria U-20

· South Africa