CAF African Player of the Year 2017: Onyango misses out on final shortlist

Uganda Cranes Captain Denis Masinde Onyango has missed out on the final shortlist for the 2017 CAF African Player of the Year.
The three man shortlist has Egyptian Mohammed Salah, Gabonese Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Senegal’s Sadio Mane.
Onyango, the reigning African Player of the Year based in Africa was part of the eleven players that made the cut earlier after votes from members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, CAF Media Experts Panel and Independent Media and TV Consultants, from the initial 30-man list.
Besides the Mamelodi Sundowns custodian, other big names to miss out include Senegal’s Keita Balde, Cameroon’s Vincente Aboubaker, Nigeria’s Victor Moses and Naby Keita of Guinea.
Others are Bertrand Traore of Burkina Faso, Karim Al Ahmadi of Morocco and Algerian, Yaccine Brahimi.
The final phase to come up with the shortlist has involved Head Coaches or Technical Directors of the National Associations taking part in the voting exercise and ten members from the Independent Media and TV Consultants group.
For the first time, captains of the senior men’s national teams of the affiliated National Associations also take part in decision making process.
Other final short lists
Meanwhile, the short list for the African Player of the Year Based in Africa remains unreleased.
In other categories, Ghana and Nigeria U-20 sides are in contention for the best Women’s National Football Team alongside South Africa.
CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca, CAF Confederation Cup champions TP Mazembe as well as Al Ahly are on the final shortlist for Club of the Year.
The National Football Team of the Year (Men) has Cameroon, Egypt and Nigeria while Coach of the Year has Gernot Rohr of the Super Eagles, Hector Cuper of Egypt and Wydad’s L’Hussein Amoutta.
Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, South Africa’s Christena Kgatlana and Cameroon’s Gabriella Onguene vie for the Women Footballer of the Year.
The Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, 4 January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.
African Player of the Year
· Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
· Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Dortmund)
· Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
Women’s Player of the Year
· Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)
· Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)
· Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)
Youth Player of the Year
· Krepin Diatta (Senegal & Sarpsborg)
· Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)
· Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars)
Coach of the Year
· Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)
· Hector Cuper (Egypt)
· L’Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)
Club of the Year
· Al Ahly
· TP Mazembe
· Wydad Athletic Club
National Team of the Year
· Cameroon
· Egypt
· Nigeria
Women’s National Team of the Year
· Ghana U-20
· Nigeria U-20
· South Africa
really desapointed for sure these 3 guys are very good but abou deserve to be in the big 3 atleast .he is champion of africa 2017 (scoring a wonderful goal at the final),champion in turkish league and is scoring an average of 4 goal atleast every years in europe competition such as LC.its like caf are just following what bbc or european media report . im really disapointed hope next year he will be in the big 3 cos is just on fire this saison (12league/3cup/5lc)even he wil not be at the wolrd cup.
keep working hard V.A its just the begining of a long story.
Landry_roni…. I still don’t understand what makes you guys think he deserves to be in the big 3. Yes, he is having a good season, but as long he keeps playing in a moderate league like Portugal it will be difficult to dethrone these three guys. These three players are playing in a highly competitive league one of the best in the world, and they are all playing in their form. You mentioned about the champion of African 2017 and scored a wonderful goal at the final; you forget that he was not even the best player in Cameroon national team not even among the best 11 players from the African nation cup 2017. And the reason for this was because he plays only two games and spent most of his time on the bench.
ET, and what did Mane do? If am not mistaken, didn’t Aboutreika (Egypt and Al Ahly) come ahead of Eto’o (barca) and Drogba (Chelsea) some years behind? 2008 I think. Mane just scored goals, and it ends there. Was rubbish in the nations cup, OK in WC qualification, and has been good at start of season. It is unfair to underrate Porto or Liga Nos as it is a top 7 Euro league, especially when one reflects on their achievements in Europe. Anyway, I feel Abou should replace Mane, but Salah deserves it considering what he did with Roma, Egypt, and now Liverpool.
@ Jackson Jr…Did you just ask me what did Mane do? Here are his statistics (He was among the PFA Premier League Team of the Year: 2016–17 and Liverpool FC Players’ Player of the Year: 2016–17 ). You claimed Mane just score goals and end of there then what does Aboubaker do? Is Aboubaker not only scoring goals? Anyway, not only Mane scores goals but also a playmaker. By the way, their performance is based on last season 2016/2017.
u just said it all
SINS OF YOUR FATHERS
he is doing well but did not qualify for the world cup
salah qualified his country.d
mane did same for senegal
well i doubt emerik….. he well is bundesliga but poorly for his country for both nations cup and worlcup. but due to the fact that bundesliga is higher than that of turkey and Portugal…. i think he deserve a place than abou
Best president of the yr….BB Mvondo and tomi a roko