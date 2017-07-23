CAF changes the rules to allow players to cope

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will expand from 16 to 24 teams and be staged in June and July, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced.
The tournament has, over the years, been held in January and February, with the timing of the tournament a source of frustration to European clubs forced to release players in the middle of the season.
The CAF executive committee confirmed the changes to the format following a two-day symposium in Rabat, although the tournament will continue to be held every two years and exclusively on African soil.
The expansion of the African competition could also reduce the number of countries capable of staging the event, with 2019 hosts Cameroon already behind schedule and facing the prospect of pulling out.
With at least six stadiums needed instead of four, another option would be to permit multiple countries to co-host the tournament.
Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad scored a shock CAF presidential triumph over long-serving Cameroonian Issa Hayatou in March and vowed to review African football. The decision by several players to turn down call-ups for their national teams swayed Ahmad’s mind towards change.
CAF passed changes to its statutes on Friday with reforms at global body Fifa following its corruption scandal, and dropped Zanzibar as a members as its admission had breached the rules.
It also agreed to reduce the number of standing committees from 20 to 11, but passed a proposal that effectively increases the size of the CAF executive committee from 16 to 23.
Another kowtowing act of the slave to his master! Even at the lowest levels, Africa will always agree with Europe but the reverse will never be true! Football is a game of the people and it is very clear according to statistics that when these money-making players in Europe snob their countries for their clubs, the game gets better. Managers and coaches are forced to use local players and boy oh boy these young men give their best! A young man in Yaounde once told me there is no way Messi can be better than him if he was given the same equipment as the pint-size Argentine! Thats a big statemen
Senator, I agree with u. Most of our stadia will not have a roof. With heavy rains in June n July, how many fans will show up? Also, what happens when Afcon falls in a Confederations Cup year? What months will it be played?Plus, what about the team representing Africa in Confederations Cup (if that team qualified for both tournaments)? 8 of our players declined a call up n we won, a clear backing of ur point. Why 24 teams in 2019? UEFA gave France more than 4 yrs to prepare for an increase. Fifa gives 8 yrs for 2026 WC host. Ahmad gives us 18 months since we have better techno n infrastructure