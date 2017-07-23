CAF changes the rules to allow players to cope

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will expand from 16 to 24 teams and be staged in June and July, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced.

The tournament has, over the years, been held in January and February, with the timing of the tournament a source of frustration to European clubs forced to release players in the middle of the season.

The CAF executive committee confirmed the changes to the format following a two-day symposium in Rabat, although the tournament will continue to be held every two years and exclusively on African soil.

The expansion of the African competition could also reduce the number of countries capable of staging the event, with 2019 hosts Cameroon already behind schedule and facing the prospect of pulling out.

With at least six stadiums needed instead of four, another option would be to permit multiple countries to co-host the tournament.

Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad scored a shock CAF presidential triumph over long-serving Cameroonian Issa Hayatou in March and vowed to review African football. The decision by several players to turn down call-ups for their national teams swayed Ahmad’s mind towards change.

CAF passed changes to its statutes on Friday with reforms at global body Fifa following its corruption scandal, and dropped Zanzibar as a members as its admission had breached the rules.

It also agreed to reduce the number of standing committees from 20 to 11, but passed a proposal that effectively increases the size of the CAF executive committee from 16 to 23.

Johannesburg Sunday World – AFP, Reuters