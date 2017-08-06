Caf inspectors to visit 2019 AFCON hosts Cameroon

A Confederation of African Football (Caf) inspection team will visit Cameroon for eight days from 20 August 2017 to assess the country’s progress as it prepares to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary announced the details, saying organisers should not worry.

“This inspection mission, like those that will follow throughout the process towards the deadline of the event, is not aimed at sanctioning,” said Tchiroma.

“On the contrary, it is an opportunity for any changes and consultation in order to ascertain the state of preparedness and to readjust as necessary the strategy for the full success of the event,” he added.

The 2019 tournament in Cameroon will feature 24 teams instead of 16 for the first time in history and will be held in June and July rather than January and February.

Cameroon, as well as being hosts, will be the defending champions having won the 2017 title earlier this year in Gabon.

Speaking in Yaounde, Tchiroma cautioned the media to stop sending out negative signals which he said undermine Cameroon’s ability to stage this event.

He warned that such an “unjustified attitude” had led some countries to think they could step in for Cameroon to host the 2019 event, and said that sending out misleading allegations is “unacceptable, a betrayal and an act of hostility” against their fatherland.

Last month, Cameroon’s Sports Minister Ismael Bidoung assured the public that Cameroon would be ready on time.

Tchiroma reiterated this, and stated that the Cameroonian government, in collaboration with the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) will work closely with President Paul Biya as well as the Prime Minister, other companies and partners who he said are all committed to providing a good standard of infrastructure by their deadline.

“The mission will visit each of the sites selected for the event and inspect all infrastructure involved in the organisation of the event in terms of sport, hotel, roads, airport, hospitals, and telecommunications.

“Each time there is an assessment, it will be followed by a general report on future deadlines,” said Tchiroma.

