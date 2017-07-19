CAF meeting could move AFCON to summer

Caf and Fifa officials, national association officials and national team coaches are in Morocco for the first ever African Football Symposium.
As part of the highly expected decisions to be made during the Rabat gathering, the continent’s flagship football competition – AFCON – could be moved to summer instead of the January-February period.
The two-day symposium precedes CAF’s General Assembly that will kick off on July 20 to 21. Decisions at symposium will be discussed during the two-day General Assembly.
CAF president Ahmad Ahmad said: “There’s an urgent need to revitalize our federation CAF; to design new working rules, new procedures, new ambitions, banning clientelism practices and amateurism.”
“35 years later we are still at the same place today. We say the future is Africa, but this future must become present, we must move from dreams to actions, and that’s why I am happy to be here,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
There are also talks of a possible expansion of the AFCON to 24 teams from the current 16. The confederation will also discuss preparation processes of AFCON 2019 to take place in Cameroon and CHAN in Kenya, next year.
AFCON’s January-February timing prevents many African players in Europe from taking part in the event. European clubs have also been calling for the harmonization of the competition schedule in line with the different European leagues.
First and foremost, if this decision scale through and come into effect then Africa should prepare for the worst tournament.
Summer in Africa means Heavy rainfall, (June-July-August and early September ).
It was because of the weather condition in Africa that makes the continent football governing body CAF to proposed Jan-Feb for the competition in the first place.
Now the current board want to shift the calendar because of the African players playing abroad or to suit their slave masters time shall tell.
why can’t they come up with ideas that can develop the African league and prevent –
African players from going Abroad in their numbers, especially at younger age.
If the number of nation increase to 24 and the tournament is stage in summer as been proposed given the fact that most African stadium are open roof with poor drainage system the following challenges will occur
1. it will deny some nation the right in hosting the tournament and allow few nation to be staging it
2. it will discourage fans to troop in their large numbers to watch matches when it rain or show signs, and that will in turn reduced revenue
3. it will require hosting nation to build more stadium –
The World Cup was hosted in South Africa in June – July. I support this change. I hope it happens in 2019 starting with Cameroon hosting.
South Africa has a different climate that central, west, and north Africa. In June n July, it is winter in south africa. So, no heavy rains like in west and central africa.