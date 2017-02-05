CAF welcomes ‘positive development of African football’

The Confederation of African Football, CAF has expressed its satisfaction with what it calls the “positive development of African football”.

CAF secretary general Hicham El Amrani said that the game had evolved in the continent with the level of competition witnessed at the African Cup of Nations in Gabon taken a notch higher.

“Compared to the level of football we were able to watch, there are really no more small teams. Guinea Bissau, which was participating for the first time, made a rather remarkable performance. And above all, we will have a historic final between Egypt and Cameroon. So in general, we are satisfied,” the CAF secretary general said.

In addition, the CAF official also noted that the commercial aspect of the tournament had improved

despite the low attendance witnessed in the stands in the tournament which is being hosted by Gabon.

“In terms of commercial spin-offs, I can not give you an immediate assessment because it takes time until after the tournament is finalized. But according to the estimates, yes, there are bigger spins compared to the previous edition.

“This goes to show the positive evolution of African football in general, whether in economic terms, organization, infrastructure and also football,” Amrani added.

The final on Sunday evening will pit seven times champions Egypt against a rejuvenated Cameroon which saw off highly fancied Senegal in the quarter finals and Ghana in the semi finals.

