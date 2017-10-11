Camair-Co airlines to start flights to Gabon on October 27, 2017

Cap on the region”. It was with this short note that the Cameroon airlines Camair-Co, announced that it will launch its flights for Libreville, Gabon, next October 27.

According to the company, there will be four flights per week on Mondays and Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. This sounds much like the gradual reopening of the regional flights that Camair-co promised last September.

At the same time, the airlines announced the launch of its flights to Dakar (Senegal), Cotonou (Benin), Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Ndjamena (Chad) and Bangui (Central Africa).

The gradual launch of these flights falls in the framework of the recovery plan of Camair-co suggested by the American consulting company Boeing. This recovery plan suggested some measures like the payment of an outstanding debt of CFA35 billion, the expansion of the flight network to 23 destinations, the modernization of its fleet and its increase, from five to twelve plans, as well as the installation of a maintenance platform for the aircrafts.

Business in Cameroon