Camair-Co fired 246 employees between 2016 and 2018

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon Airlines Corporation (Camair-Co), Cameroon’s public airline company, is proud to have cleaned up part of its workforce payroll.

During a conference organized on July 18, 2018, in Douala, Ernest Dikoum (photo), director of Camair-Co, indicated that from 2016 to 2018, the company reduced the number of its staff from 814 to 568 employees. A reduction by 246 which was possible thanks to the verification (not yet completed) of the adequation between the diplomas and the job. He added that the verification was not completed.

He further revealed that Camair-Co has launched a competitive exam to recruit new pilots. 400 applications were received and 20 have been prequalified. According to the managing director, this is to allow the company to be more competitive and increase the hours of flights.

“Nowadays, we do 120 hours of flights monthly. We must do 180 hours”, Ernest Dikoum indicated before adding that for the time being, the company has four qualified pilots and owns six planes.