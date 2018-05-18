Camair-Co realized a CFA6 billion turnover in 2018

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon tribune reveals that during the first quater of 2018, Camair-Co’s turnover was more than CFA6 billion against CFA 2 billion during the same period a year earlier.
This figure illustrates recovery, since some months, of the company which implemented a recovery plan to boost its poor performances since it was created.
As part of the recovery plan recommended by the American company Boeing, the company acquired new airplanes, canceled international destinations and opened more local destinations before resuming international flights. Let’s note however that for the time being, it only limits itself to some African destinations.
Within some months now, the company’s weekly flight frequency increased from 70 to 150 and it gradually recovered after flirting for years with debts ( about CFA35 billion) and remaining operational only thanks to government’s subsidies.
why do our super degree holders not ask themselves what ethiopian airways,rwanda air,and kenyan airways do to be so succesful?
Turnover 2018 = 6 billion FCFA
Expenditure 2018 = ????
Remarks
Turnover alone is NOT a proof of a GOING CONCERN. The expenditure of Camair-Co is still greater than the turnover.
Camair-Co remains in a State Of Non-Declared Bankruptcy until the company provides evidence to the contrary