Camair-Co realized a CFA6 billion turnover in 2018

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon tribune reveals that during the first quater of 2018, Camair-Co’s turnover was more than CFA6 billion against CFA 2 billion during the same period a year earlier.

This figure illustrates recovery, since some months, of the company which implemented a recovery plan to boost its poor performances since it was created.

As part of the recovery plan recommended by the American company Boeing, the company acquired new airplanes, canceled international destinations and opened more local destinations before resuming international flights. Let’s note however that for the time being, it only limits itself to some African destinations.

Within some months now, the company’s weekly flight frequency increased from 70 to 150 and it gradually recovered after flirting for years with debts ( about CFA35 billion) and remaining operational only thanks to government’s subsidies.