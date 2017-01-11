Camair-Co settles MRO bills, B737 released from Johannesburg

Camair-Co (QC, Douala) has taken redelivery of B737-700 TJ-QCA (msn 34480) just over five months after the aircraft was impounded at Johannesburg O.R. Tambo for the carrier’s non-settlement of outstanding MRO debts.

In August last year, Cameroonian daily Le Messager indicated the carrier’s bill for services rendered had amounted to XAF2 billion CFA francs (USD3.4 million).

ch-aviation analysis of FlightRadar24 ADS-B data indicates the twinjet was positioned from Johannesburg to Cameroon on Saturday, January 7. It has since been used on shuttle flights between Yaoundé Nsimalen and Douala.

The state-owned airline operates two B737-700s of which TJ-QCA’s sistership, TJ-QCB (msn 33920), was only recently returned to service following a six-week long downtime. The carrier’s only widebody jet, B767-300(ER) TJ-CAC (msn 28138), has been out of service since early December.

Having axed Paris CDG flights last year, Camair-Co currently serves Douala, Yaounde, and Maroua locally and Brazzaville, Libreville, and Cotonou regionally.

ch-aviation