APAnews | Cameroon Airlines Corporation (Camair-Co) will resume flights to Lagos, Nigeria, on June 23, 2018 from the economic and political capitals, Douala and Yaoundé respectively, after some three years of absence, reliable sources told APA on Wednesday.

Img : Camair-Co to resume Nigeria flights

Flights will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a Boeing B737 and Bombardier Dash8-Q400 recently taken delivery of.

After concentrating on internal flights with 70 weekly flights, the Cameroonian company has since October 27, 2017 returned to regional services with flights to Libreville (Gabon) before Bangui (Central African Republic), Cotonou (Benin), Ndjamena (Chad), Dakar and Abidjan.

With a five-aircraft-strong fleet, it also aims to extend its wings to Bamako (Mali), Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Brazzaville (Congo).

Struggling until 2016 under a debt estimated at 35 billion CFA francs, Camair-Co launched on March 28, 2011 announced recently that its turnover had increased from two to six billion CFA francs between the 1st quarter of 2017 and the same period this year.

Camair-Co is currently implementing a recovery plan proposed by the US firm Boeing Consulting, after receiving a government grant of 30 billion CFA francs representing the first disbursement for financing of the plan.

Cameroon Airlines Corporation (Camair-Co) will resume flights to Lagos, Nigeria, on June 23, 2018 from the economic and political capitals, Douala and Yaoundé respectively, after some three years of absence, reliable sources told APA on Wednesday.

Flights will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a Boeing B737 and Bombardier Dash8-Q400 recently taken delivery of.

After concentrating on internal flights with 70 weekly flights, the Cameroonian company has since October 27, 2017 returned to regional services with flights to Libreville (Gabon) before Bangui (Central African Republic), Cotonou (Benin), Ndjamena (Chad), Dakar and Abidjan.

With a five-aircraft-strong fleet, it also aims to extend its wings to Bamako (Mali), Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Brazzaville (Congo).

Struggling until 2016 under a debt estimated at 35 billion CFA francs, Camair-Co launched on March 28, 2011 announced recently that its turnover had increased from two to six billion CFA francs between the 1st quarter of 2017 and the same period this year.

Camair-Co is currently implementing a recovery plan proposed by the US firm Boeing Consulting, after receiving a government grant of 30 billion CFA francs representing the first disbursement for financing of the plan.